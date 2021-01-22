Dale Moss’ Ex-Girlfriend Speaks out Following Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss has been in the center of a media storm after he confirmed that he and Clare Crawley had ended their engagement. Not only has Moss received some negative press due to reports that he “blindsided” Crawley, but he’s also been hit with cheating rumors.

As previously reported by Heavy, Moss’ sister previously spoke out about her brother, showing her support of him on Instagram. Now, according to Us Weekly, Moss’ ex-girlfriend, Seema Sadekar, is coming to his defense.

“Infidelity was never an issue, he was always a gentleman. We simply had to go our separate ways to grow. I wish Dale all the best, always, and he has a wonderful family that I will always keep in my thoughts,” Sadekar told Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale Moss Has Been Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley With a New York City Real Estate Agent

Not long after Moss and Crawley both confirmed their split on their respective social media accounts did cheating rumors involving Moss hit the internet.

On Thursday, January 21, E! News reported that Moss had been linked to a “mystery woman” and that sources claim that Moss had been unfaithful to Crawley throughout the course of their engagement.

“Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell E! News that Crawley believes Moss has been cheating her throughout their engagement,” the report reads.

A source told the site that Crawley was “skeptical” about Moss’ relationship with this woman.

“Clare has always been skeptical. She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady,” the source shared.

As previously reported by Heavy, the woman was later identified as a real estate agent from New York City named Eleonora Srugo.

The Rumors Have Been Denied by Eleonora Srugo’s Rep

A rep for Srugo has denied that his client has had any romantic involvement with Moss.

“They have never been romantically involved in any way. Eleonora was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best,” Ronn Torossian previously told Page Six.

After sources claimed they saw Srugo and Moss together at New York City hotspot Cipriani, the rep came forward in an attempt to put the rumors to bed.

“Those references for a dinner at Cipriani are false. Ms. Srugo was with a guy and group of friends she was seeing at Cipriani. It’s just not true,” Torossian said. “[Srugo is] focused on her real estate career. [She] never hooked up with Dale and [they] never dated. She was there with someone she was dating at the time,” he added.

Neither Moss nor Crawley have personally spoken out about the cheating rumors, specifically. Both have, however, released statements about their failed engagement.

Crawley sounded blindsided by Moss’ decision, as evidenced by her statement.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this,” she wrote.

