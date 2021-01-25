Dale Moss Candidly Talks About His Split From Clare Crawley for the First Time

Dale Moss took to his Instagram Story on Monday afternoon to discuss his split from Clare Crawley for the first time.

“Hey, what’s up ya’ll?” Moss starts out. He was dressed casually in a gray sweatshirt, sitting in what appeared to be an office chair.

“I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on. And I know a lot of ya’ll have seen me smile on social media, and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this. But, that’s the farthest thing. Like, this time has sucked. And thank God I have the friends and the family that I have because they’ve literally had to carry me through the last two plus weeks,” Moss continued, speaking directly into the camera.

“And building a relationship in general is tough, especially when you’re doing it in the public eye. And media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but, the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation,” he continued.

Moss and Crawley ended their relationship just six months after getting engaged on The Bachelorette.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale Moss Said His Statement About His Split From Clare Crawley ‘Didn’t Come Out of Nowhere’

Last week, Dale Moss released a statement confirming that he and Crawley had ended their engagement.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” Moss wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

When Crawley released her statement, she made it sound like Moss’ statement was a shock.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed,” Crawley wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. Her post is still live on Instagram.

Moss was very clear with his words on Monday. He let everyone know that his breakup with Crawley “didn’t come out of nowhere.”

“And, like every relationship, we’ve had our ups and downs, and, you know, have gone through our things, but the statements that came out, like, this didn’t come out of nowhere. And I love Clare, and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel even if that’s against expectations of everybody else. And it’s going to take time. I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship,” Moss said.

Dale Moss Thanked Fans for Their Support

At the end of his message, Moss made sure to take a minute to thank his fans for their support during this challenging time.

“And, while this is going to be difficult, you know, what you’ll see from me is trying to practice what I preach and continue to put my best foot forward, each and every day. And, while trying to find some sense of normalcy, I’m also going to continue to try to find joy and happiness in each day, and continue to share that. And everything else is in God’s hands, so thank you all for all the support. The outreach and the messages have been truly amazing. And it’s helping a lot during this time, and I’ll never forget it,” Moss said.

This is the first time that Moss has directly spoken out — by way of a video — to fans about his seemingly sudden split from Crawley.

Moss concluded his posts with a quote.

“Love doesn’t go anywhere when the container of a relationship changes.”

READ NEXT: How Many Times Has Clare Crawley Been Engaged?