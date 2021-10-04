Dale Moss Releases Statement Amid Rumors He Cheated With Abigail Heringer

Dale Moss has released his first statement following rumors that he cheated on Clare Crawley with “Bachelor in Paradise” star Abigail Heringer. Dale’s rep shared the statement with People magazine, and it was published on October 4, 2021.

Dale’s explanation — of sorts — confirms that he and Clare did indeed split last month. Although Clare alluded to this in an Instagram post that she uploaded on September 30, 2021.

“Dale and Clare broke up in mid September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him. Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened, and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her,” the statement reads.

In her Instagram post, Clare revealed that her mother, Lilia, was recently placed on hospice care. Lilia has been suffering from dementia and Alzheimers for quite some time.

Dale Revealed That Clare Blocked Him Since His Trip to Sacramento

In Dale’s statement, his rep explained that he had to leave Sacramento for a few days for a work-related event in Los Angeles. While Dale “had every intention to travel back to Sacramento” to be there for his ex, he claims that she “blocked” him.

“His number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media,” the statement provided to People continued.

This is the second time that Clare and Dale have gone their separate ways. The two split at the end of 2020, just a few months after they got engaged on “The Bachelorette.” After about a month, however, they rekindled their romance, and decided to give things a second chance.

Dale Did Not Make Mention of the Cheating Rumors in His Statement

A blind item sent to DeuxMoi’s Instagram more than a week ago claimed that a “Bachelorette” winner and someone from Bachelor Nation hooked up. A few more blinds were sent to various Instagram accounts that seemed to point to Dale cheating on Clare. While it wasn’t immediately clear who the member of Bachelor Nation was, that has since become more clear.

When Clare posted her message about her mom, she added in a very specific couple of sentences. ” I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves,” she wrote.

Fans noticed that Clare had apparently tagged Abigail in the post, thus suggesting that she was the person that Dale had a fling with. The tag was later removed, but fans were already on the case.

“Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time. Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother’s health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone’s privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers,” Dale’s statement concluded.

