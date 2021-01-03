Dale Moss Reveals His Stance on Kids & How Soon He Wants Them

During an Instagram Live on Sunday afternoon, Dale Moss revealed whether or not he wants to have kids — and how soon. Moss, who recently got engaged to Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, shared that he does want to have kids, but he’s not in any kind of immediate rush to do so.

Moss said that becoming a father has always been important to him and that kids are most certainly in his future.

Moss and Crawley got engaged on the finale of The Bachelorette, but things didn’t happen in a traditional way. After falling head over heels for Moss, Crawley decided to end her season early, sending home her other suitors and taking the leap with Moss. Although they didn’t date for very long, the two were apparently on the same page about wanting kids.

Clare Crawley Wants to Have Children & Showed up on ‘The Bachelor’ With a Fake Baby Bump

Clare Crawley, 39, does want to have children, too. She has wanted to start a family for quite some time, but wasn’t having the best of luck when it came to finding a husband.

The very first time the world was introduced to Crawley, she stepped out of a limo to meet Juan Pablo Galavis on The Bachelor wearing a fake baby bump.

“I know you have a daughter, and I know you want more children, and I was thinking maybe adding to it,” she told him.

Flash forward a few years and Crawley is still very much looking forward to becoming a mom.

“What I love about Dale is nothing scares him with talking about the future. I talk about babies all the time,” she said on a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, according to Cosmopolitan. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want.’ It doesn’t scare him. I’ll remind him of things all the time. ‘Not getting any younger!’ I’ll say things like that and he’s like, ‘You think I don’t know this? Yeah, let’s do this’,” she added.

Moss added that he wanted “so many babies” with Crawley.

Moss Previously Talked About Wanting Kids & His Post From Earlier in the Day Also Hinted That Babies Were in the Couple’s Future

This isn’t the first time that Moss shared that he wanted to have kids. In an Instagram Live back in September, Moss also mentioned he wanted children. A fan asked him where he saw himself in five years, and kids were a part of his response.

“In the next five years, I will be a leading sports and entertainment host, a producer and successful entrepreneur, telling the most amazing stories ever, and I’ll be a father,” he said at the time, according to Life & Style Magazine.

Earlier on Sunday, Moss and Crawley appeared in a fun video in which they chose what they preferred when given a few options. For example, Crawley preferred to stay in while Moss chose going out. When it came to the final option, babies was the topic on both sides. Crawley rubbed her stomach and then quickly ran to her side, but Moss looked up and pondered for a bit. Crawley grabbed his arm and pulled him her way. You can check out the video here.

