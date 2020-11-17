PHOTO: Dale Moss Spotted With What Looks Like a Wedding Band

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss made history on The Bachelorette by getting engaged only a few episodes into filming the reality dating show’s 16th season. Even though their journey on the show has come to an end and Tayshia Adams has taken over as the season’s lead, the Bachelor Nation fandom continues to swirl with rumors and theories about Crawley and Moss.

In a recent Instagram photo posted on Moss’s account, the glimpse of a ring on his left ring finger has fans wondering if he and Crawley have already gotten married.

At first glance, the placement of the ring as well as its style as a simple gold band certainly makes it look like the kind of band a married man would wear.

Though Moss did not address the ring in any capacity (besides, of course, posing so it was visible in the photo), fans were quick to spot it and speculate what it might mean for the couple. One user wrote: “Yes he does have a ring on his left hand & if they did get married I’m happy for them they make a great couple [and] I’m happy for her & him”

Another commented: “is that a wedding band i see ?!”

Yet another fan asked: “Wait did you guys get married already???”

In September, Moss Posted Another Photo Wearing a Ring on His Right Hand

A deeper investigation into Moss’s social media shows that he doesn’t regularly wear a band on his left ring finger – the photo he posted on November 14 in New York is the only time it’s featured.

Back in September, however, Moss shared a photo that prominently features him wearing a chain-link style band. The band is on his right hand, not his left, suggesting that it was just a fashion statement and not a hint at his relationship status with Crawley.

As a guest on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Crawley said that while marriage and starting a family is in their future, she’s taking the reins when it comes to planning. “You know how it kind of is with guys,” she said, adding, “He’s not scared of anything. But I’m like, ‘Here’s my wedding dress idea, and here’s the wedding date I wanna get married.’ And he’s like, ‘OK!’”

Crawley Was Spotted Wearing a Possible Engagement Ring Before Their Proposal Episode Aired

If Moss’s ring is, in fact, a wedding band, this wouldn’t be the first time the couple’s jewelry hinted at key details in their present relationship. Before the Bachelorette episode during which Moss proposed to Crawley and she gave him her final rose, Crawley was spotted out and about wearing what looked like a wedding ring on her left ring finger.

At the time, Crawley went on Instagram in an effort to clear up the ring and its significance to her. In a caption, she wrote, “People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

It’s possible that the ring Moss was spotted wearing shares a similar significance to him. It is also possible that the ring he was wearing in the photo is meant to be an engagement ring. It’s becoming a practice that more and more engaged couples exchange proposals and rings so that both are wearing symbols of their engagement and commitment before marriage.

New episodes of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

