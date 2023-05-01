DWTS Pro Shares Major Baby Bump Update Weeks Ahead of Due Date

Over the next couple of months, the “Dancing with the Stars” family is expected to expand several times over. A handful of current and former professional dancers connected to “DWTS” have shared pregnancy and baby updates, and it looks like good news is on the horizon for both the families and their fans. Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first child, a girl, in May, and they appear to be ready and waiting. They had a beautiful baby shower not long ago and Karagach recently showed off the nursery. Now, a newer social media post provided a baby bump update. Karagach’s fans and colleagues adored the photos and flooded her post with love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach Shared 35-Week Bump Photos

On April 21, Karagach posted a handful of stunning photographs on her Instagram page. “35 weeks,” she captioned the post, tagging a photographer and adding hashtags indicating this was a new maternity photo shoot. Karagach and Pashkov had previously shared pictures from an earlier maternity shoot that they did, where she had labeled them as shots at the 8-month mark of her pregnancy. The vibe of these new shots was quite different in comparison to what the “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared previously, though.

The new photos Karagach posted featured her by herself, without Pashkov by her side. She wore a sheer, lacy black body suit over black lingerie and the ensemble certainly highlighted her prominent baby bump. She had her blonde hair swept back into a ponytail and added stiletto heels to complete the look, and everybody seemed to agree it was stunning.

“STOP IT RIGHT NOW,” teased fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro and new mom Jenna Johnson.

“OH MY GOODNESSS,” added fellow pregnant pro Lindsay Arnold.

Witney Carson, another pregnant show pro, commented, “OH WOW WOW WOW.”

Karagach’s Pregnancy Photos Generated a Huge Response

Karagach’s 35-week baby bump photo post received hundreds of comments and over 46,000 likes. Her “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues could not seem to hold back.

“WHAT DO I EVEN WRITE HERE???” teased soon-to-be dad Pashkov.

“Omg I die for these,” gushed Peta Murgatroyd, the other member of the pregnant pro club. Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, recently revealed the gender of their upcoming family addition.

A handful of former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants added comments signaling their love for Karagach’s photos too. Shangela, Heidi D’Amelio, Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, and Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella) raved over the post, and they had plenty of company thanks to franchise fans and friends.

“Well these will never be topped. Way to ruin it for everyone else Dani,” teased one supporter.

“Who looks this freaking awesome seriously,” questioned another.

“Oh honey yasss A smokeshow mama to be,” read another note.

Karagach and Pashkov recently got away for a relaxing babymoon at the Lido House in Newport Beach, California, and they shared some highlights on Instagram. “The energy was calm and so peaceful,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pros wrote. They added, “We will definitely be coming back with our baby girl.” From the looks of things, the couple is ready for their baby girl to arrive, and fans will be eager to see additional updates as that day draws near.