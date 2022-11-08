What’s the Status of Michael Allio & Danielle Maltby After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” has kept viewers buzzing with intriguing pairings and bits of drama, and spoilers suggest there is a lot more on the way. The finale will not air until later this month, but the reunion show was recently taped in Los Angeles. Juicy spoilers about every pair’s status have emerged, as a result, and fans will surely be curious to know what happens with Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Allio & Danielle Maltby Did Not Get Engaged During Filming

As “Bachelor in Paradise” viewers saw earlier this season, Allio initially connected with Sierra Jackson on the beach. He ended their relationship just as it was really ramping up, and shortly before he likely would have left paradise alone, Maltby arrived on the beach. The sparks flew between Maltby and Allio immediately, and they became practically inseparable on the beach.

During the “Bachelor in Paradise” episode that aired on Monday, November 7, Allio and Maltby had another date. According to previous “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers from blogger Reality Steve, the pair’s connection continues to build all the way through the finale. In past seasons, couples needed to either get engaged or split and leave separately. In season 8, spoilers revealed some couples went with another option. Reality Steve shared that Allio and Maltby did not get engaged in paradise, but they also did not break up. Instead, they continued dating in the real world.

Maltby Is Making a Big Move

Maltby and Allio have been fairly successful in keeping the status of their relationship under wraps since filming ended. They attended the wedding of Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland together, but fans only found that out by seeing them in social media posts that other guests shared. Neither of the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars revealed that themselves.

Now, additional spoilers regarding their status have emerged. As Reality Steve detailed, the reunion show for season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” taped on November 4 in Los Angeles. Reality Steve received detailed spoilers from a source who attended the taping, and there was some substantial news regarding Maltby and Allio’s status.

“Michael and Danielle are still together. Danielle is moving to Ohio, but getting her own place. They are taking things slow,” Reality Steve tweeted the day after the reunion taping.

“Bachelor in Paradise” viewers have watched as the two connected over significant losses they both previously experienced. Maltby lost her fiance a number of years ago, while Allio’s wife died of cancer several years ago. Some show fans groaned over watching the couple get another date in this week’s episode, believing they are not all that interesting to watch. Others, however, seem to adore them.

“Danielle and Michael are precious together,” one supporter tweeted during Monday’s episode.

“Ok Michael and Danielle are very boring but they are also VERY cute like I don’t need to see them this much but I’m quite happy for them,” tweeted another viewer.

“I’m sorry but I just don’t see any chemistry between Michael and Danielle,” read another Twitter post.

“Michael & Danielle becoming the next Ashley & Jared right before our very eyes,” joked someone else.

Will Allio and Maltby become another “Bachelor in Paradise” success story by going the distance? They certainly seem to be headed in that direction, and their supporters will be eager for updates once the finale has aired.