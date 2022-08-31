Bachelor Nation Star Said: ‘I’ll Buy You a Ring if You Buy Me a Truck.’ And She Did.

On June 12, “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Dean Unglert made headlines when he opened up on the “Help I Suck At Dating” podcast about a deal he made with his girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes. He told her he would buy her an engagement ring if she would buy him a truck. “I figure a truck and a ring are about the same price,” he surmised.

According to Unglert, Miller-Keyes has been urging him to get married even though he likes things the way they are. The two have been dating for three years, after meeting and falling in love on season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Known widely as the guy who lives in his van, Unglert shared on the podcast that Miller-Keyes took him ring shopping one day, which he was quite reluctant about. When he saw the nearly four and a half carat diamond ring his BIP co-star wanted, he had a “hissy fit.”

Podcast host, fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Ashley Iaconetti, informed Unglert of the tradition of spending three months salary on an engagement ring, to which Unglert balked, “That’s great, I would spend $0 on it then, because I haven’t made any money in, like, six months.”

Miller-Keyes Has Been Truck Shopping

On the podcast, Unglert said that he has always wanted a Toyota Tacoma. According to Us Weekly, Miller-Keyes posted on her Instagram Stories on August 29, “I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean. If you listen to ‘Help I Suck at Dating’ you know what this is.”

Does this mean the deal is actually being sealed? There is no word yet on whether the truck-ring exchange has been made, but Us Weekly wrote, “Dean Unglert is seemingly about to put his money where his mouth is.”

When the story first broke about Unglert’s “deal,” fans were outraged. “That’s pathetic” one Instagram user wrote. “He sounds like a winner,” posted another. “He sucks the life out of her. She doesn’t look happy like she used to,” another commenter expressed.

This Isn’t the First Time Unglert’s Treatment of Miller Keyes Has Upset Fans

Unglert has a long history of putting his foot in his mouth when it comes to talking about his beloved. For example, in August 2021, he publicly described her as “the most suffocating” woman he’s ever dated.

On a year old “Help I Suck at Dating” podcast Unglert not only called Miller-Keyes “suffocating,” but also went on to say, “She latches on sometimes. I went on [Nick Viall’s] podcast right when we started dating, Caelynn and I, and I was like, ‘She’s like velcro. She’s always sticking to me’… She’s always calling herself ‘my little velcro,’ or something stupid like that.”

Unglert told E! News a month later, “Yeah, I’ve had to deal with the repercussions of saying that. But in context, if you listen to it, I was responding to someone who was talking about being suffocated, so I was simply using the same verbiage.” He added, “I deserve all that scrutiny, of course.”

Miller-Keyes has always been quick to defend Unglert’s verbal mishaps, blaming them on his sarcastic personality and their unique relationship. The former beauty queen told Bachelor Nation on June 24, 2021, “Something that actually really frustrates me is that [some] people think Dean, like, isn’t a great boyfriend. He is hilarious and he’s very sarcastic and he’s also the most romantic person I think I’ve ever met. He’s so thoughtful.”

