Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Share News of Heartbreaking Loss

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes shared heartbreaking news on Instagram.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple revealed that their beloved rescue pup, Pappy, has died.

In matching social media posts, Dean and Caelynn shared photos and videos of their time spent with Pappy. The montage, which included footage of Pappy running through a field and on the beach, was set to the Tom Petty song “Wildflowers.”

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives,” came the caption. “Today our sweet little man left our earth. he took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. we weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. but we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end. the joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him. and we like to think the joy we brought into his was the cherry on top of a life filled with love.”

Bachelor Nation Friends Reacted to the Sad News

Dean and Caelynn’s heartbreaking post received a big reaction from fans and celebrity friends who had grown to love Pappy after following the couple’s journey with him on social media.

“I’m so sorry – you gave him the most wonderful life,” former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher wrote in the comment section.

“Thinking about you guys,” added fellow franchise star Ashley Iaconetti. “You were the best parents a dog could have! You gave him such an amazing life the last two years. So much love! His little spirit will be so missed in earth.”

“I’m so sorry, what a life you both gave him,” wrote Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I’m so sorry!” wrote pal Becca Tilley. “Y’all gave him the best life! He got to see so many places and have so many experiences because of y’all!! “

“I’m so sorry loves,” added “Paradise” alum Kendall long. “Pappy was a legend and so lucky to end his days with you lovely peeps.”

Dean & Caelynn Adopted Pappy in 2020

Dean and Caelynn have been together since meeting on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2019. Less than a year into their relationship, the couple adopted senior rescue dog Pappy, according to Us Weekly.

They hadn’t been looking for a forever fur baby — “Meet our baby yoda (Pappy) that we’re fostering for a little bit!” Caelynn tweeted in January 2020 — but they fell in love with the pup after volunteering to temporarily take him in.

“It’s not what we wanted to do when we originally fostered him, but damnit he left us no choice,” Dean wrote on Instagram in early 2020. “This old geezer comes with a laundry list of health complications, so we decided to fill his waning years on earth with as much love as we possibly can. And it doesn’t hurt that he thrives in the van.”

Dean and Caelynn traveled and lived in their van with Pappy until buying a house in Las Vegas earlier this year, per People. The couple’s most recent Instagram photo with Pappy was on Thanksgiving 2021, just a few days before he died.

