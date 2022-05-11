Fans Think Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Secretly Married

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been in a relationship ever since they left the “Bachelor in Paradise” beach together in 2019.

In 2021, they proved they were in their relationship for the long haul when they bought a home together in Las Vegas, per Us Weekly. They also own a dog together, so it’s no surprise that fans are wondering when they will tie the knot.

Dean has teased that he is not against the idea of getting married but suggested that Caelynn should propose to him.

In an April 2022 YouTube Q&A with fans, Caelynn addressed the proposal situation, telling fans, “When Dean first said that, I thought maybe it was just another thing Dean was saying to break the mold. …. But the more I thought about it, the more I loved it. …So I love the idea of planning a special moment that’s all about him.

She also teased that the two traveled to Lake Como in Italy last summer and decided that is where they would like to marry in a “small” wedding.

Now, some fans are wondering if Caelynn did finally pop the question – or if the “Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds already married in a low-key ceremony.

Fans Reacted to Caelynn’s Instagram Story

In a now-expired Instagram story posted on Caelynn’s page, Dean was seen wearing a suit and tenderly looking into Caelynn’s eyes, with two gold bands on his hand fully visible. Caelynn was wearing what appeared to be a casual white outfit and she had a flower clip in her hair as she gazed up at Dean with her arms around his waist.

A photo from the story can be seen in a Reddit thread HERE, in which a commenter noted that Dean and Caelynn were “giving wedding vibes” with the IG story. Some fans speculated that the two may have gotten engaged.

“Good for them if they’re getting married,” one fan wrote. “Glad they’re doing things their way and don’t care about pleasing these fans. Propose if you wanna propose girlie.”

But others thought the two might already be secretly married.

“Has he always been wearing two rings?” one fan asked. “If not, they may actually be married. A low-key surprise ceremony sounds in line with their wishes!

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they get married legally without anyone knowing and have a party somewhere in Italy later,” another agreed.

“Aw, I’m happy for them. Wedding or not,” another wrote.

Dean Unglert Previously Said He Already Felt Married to Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean and Caelynn previously exchanged commitment rings. On the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, Dean once referenced the special rings the two wear and said that “as far as the government’s concerned” he and Caelynn are not married, but “as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.'”

“I don’t need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person,” Dean said on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever!” special in June 2020, per Us Weekly. “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn.”

In September 2021, he told Life & Style that the two “don’t need to be engaged” to prove their commitment to one another.

“We could just stay boyfriend and girlfriend for the rest of our lives and have the happiest coexistence imaginable,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star said at the time.

