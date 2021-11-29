Dean Unglert Reveals the Only Way He’ll Marry Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean Unglert said he’s not opposed to marrying Caelynn Miller-Keyes, but he has no plans to propose in a traditional way.

The 30-year-old “Bachelor in Paradise” star opened up about his relationship with his longtime girlfriend and he revealed that talk of a potential engagement came up when they were hanging out with other Bachelor Nation couples at fellow franchise alum Ben Higgins’ recent wedding to Jessica Clarke.

While speaking on the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, Dean referenced the commitment rings he and Caelynn, 26, wear and said that “as far as the government’s concerned” they are not married, but “as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.'”

Dean Said Caelynn Will Have to Do the Proposing – Because He’s Not

Dean has been in a relationship with Caelynn ever since they left the “Bachelor in Paradise” beach together in 2019. More than two years later, he is not against the idea of getting married — he’s just not doing the asking. On the podcast, he said Caelynn has already informed him that they will be engaged sometime in 2022.

“I don’t know if she’s speaking for me or if she’s saying that she’s going to propose to me,” Dean said.

He then added his stipulation for a future wedding.

“I’ve made it pretty clear to her. I was like, ‘If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,'” he said. “So I think she’s got something in the works for that, which I think is pretty cool.”

The reality star blamed the recent weddings the couple has attended for his girlfriend’s renewed interest in getting married. He then suggested that they could do a “dual thing” when it comes to a proposal.

“I guess give us 12 months, 12-13 months and we’ll have something more formal on the books,” he added. “I don’t want to spoil anything.”

Dean & Caelynn Have Said They Don’t Need to Be Married to Be Committed to One Another

Dean previously said he doesn’t need a piece of paper to show his commitment to Caelynn.

“I don’t need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person,” he said on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever!” special in June 2020, per Us Weekly. “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn.”

He reiterated his stance in September 2021, telling Life & Style that the two “don’t need to be engaged” to prove their commitment to one another.

“We could just stay boyfriend and girlfriend for the rest of our lives and have the happiest coexistence imaginable,” Dean said.

But he then noted that in the future, they could have a more conventional union.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “We’re only two years in. Give it another 10 [years and] maybe we’ll start thinking about it.”

Dean did say that he has joked that he wants Caelynn to propose to him and that she has said there’s “no chance of that.”

But she may have changed her tune.

“Well, not no chance but I don’t know,” Caelynn told the outlet. “I just feel like you grow up as a little girl just imagining the proposal.”

