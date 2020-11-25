What Upset Dean Unglert About Girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Past

During an episode of Help! I Suck at Dating, co-host Dean Unglert opened up about feeling disappointed in girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ past. Miller-Keyes guest-hosted the episode while the usual co-host Jared Haibon had the week off.

While answering questions, the couple was asked if it matters how many sexual partners a significant other has had.

“A long time ago, when we first started dating, there were things where I was disappointed about or just like upset about to hear,” revealed Unglert on the podcast. “You know what I mean? About like Caelynn’s dating history and I was like ‘Dude, if you were to flip it around and put me in the same position I’m putting her in, I would look 20 times worse.’ So, I’m not gonna sit here and be a hypocrite and be upset about something that she might or might not have done while I have done the same thing, if not worse, ten times over.”

Unglert and Miller-Keyes have been dating since they first met on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. While not much is known about Miller-Keyes’ previous dating history, she made headlines for calling out Blake Horstmann for sleeping with her and other contestants within a day of each other. Unglert’s time within the franchise has been colorful, first appearing on Rachel Lindsay’s season, but then being involved in a love triangle during his first trip to paradise. He also left Bachelor Winter Games in a short-lived romance with Lesley Murphy.

For her part, Miller-Keyes seems uninterested in knowing Unglert’s number, saying, “Yeah, for me, I don’t like to, like, think about his past relationships or anything prior to our relationship. So, it’s like that was before me, I don’t care. I don’t need to know kind of thing.”

Unglert expanded the question beyond just sexual partners, by saying, “I don’t think you should ever really hold your significant other accountable for the things that they did before they knew the person that they’re dating,” adding that there may be very few exceptions.

Unglert and Miller-Keyes Sparked Marriage Rumors After Wearing Rings

While appearing on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons – Ever!, Unglert addressed rumors that he and Miller-Keyes were married, referring to their relationship as a “domestic partnership.”

Harrison asked the question on everyone’s mind, why were they wearing rings.

“Here’s the thing. In my opinion, I don’t need the title of husband to show the world I’m committed to one person,” Unglert told host Chris Harrison. “So the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that, that I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve worn it.”

Miller-Keyes explained that Unglert first wore a hair tie on his finger to keep women away. “It’s just nice to know we’re in this strong, committed relationship without having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say.”

The Couple Have Traveled the World Together, Including Time in Unglert’s Van

When fans met Unglert yet again on the beach in Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise, he was living out of a van he used to travel. After getting together, the couple has both taken to van life part-time, other times staying in Miller-Keyes’ California apartment.

“It’s been great, ever since, it’s been a year, I can’t believe it’s been a year,” Miller-Keyes said on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons – Ever! “We landed in San Diego, started driving the van and traveled the world, we’ve climbed volcanos, hiked, rock climbed, we’ve done a lot.”

Though when Harrison asked if she knew what she was getting into, she referred to her beau as “an enigma.”

Unglert did chime in that Miller-Keyes sometimes even asks for trips in the van, saying, “She at times is like, ‘Dean, I just got to get in the van and I gotta get away for a while.’”

They often take their dog, Pappy, along on their adventures.

