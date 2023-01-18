‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bride Gives Major Wedding Update

Caelynn Miller-Keyes gave a big update on her wedding plans. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star, who got engaged to Dean Unglert in October 2022, revealed that she has finally picked out a wedding venue and her gowns.

“We spent New Year’s in Aspen looking at wedding venues, and we think we found the one,” Caelynn told People in January 2023. “The venue, it’s very unique, so I think it’s going to be a really fun weekend just with a hundred of our friends and family,”

“I’ve got my dresses, and I feel like that’s the heavy lifting — the venue, the dresses — and then comes the fun stuff,” she added.

The bride-to-be also revealed that there will be “no groomsmen or bridesmaids” in her wedding party. “It takes so much pressure off and it’ll just be us standing up there,” she explained, adding that one of Dean’s best friends will officiate the wedding. “We’ll still have the [maid of honor] and [the best man], they just won’t be standing up there or matching,” she added.

Caelynn Miller- Keyes Previously Revealed She Went into Wedding Planning Mode as Soon as She Got Engaged to Dean Unglert

Caelynn previously revealed that her wedding planning started on the plane ride home after Dean proposed to her during a hike along the Nāpali Coast in Hawaii last fall.

“I am addicted to planning, planning is like my favorite thing in the world,” she told Entertainment Tonight Canada in late 2022. “Once we got engaged, and we had such a long flight to Ecuador, I was planning the whole way.”

In November 2022, the bride-to-be told E! News that she hoped to get married in Aspen, Colorado sometime in 2023. “I picture kind of more of a low-key wedding,” Caelynn said. “Just us in the mountains with all our friends and family.” She also told Hollywood Life that she has no interest in having ABC’s cameras on hand as many past Bachelor Nation couples have done.

That same month, Caelynn confirmed to Us Weekly that she planned to wear two dresses on her wedding day. And by early December 2022, she had locked in her dresses. After trying on wedding dresses, she posted to her Instagram story.

“My first dress fitting! And I’m pretty sure I found the dress. This was the best experience ever,” Caelynn shared in December 2022, per Bachelor Nation. “I tried on three dresses total and number 2 and number 3 were it!”

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Hosted Their Engagement Party in January 2023

In January 2023, Dean and Caelynn hosted their engagement party at the Studio City Retreat Estate in Studio City, California, according to People.

The party decor featured a romantic theme, with an outdoor dining table, dozens of white roses and other florals, and a C+ D theme, as seen in photos shared on Instagram.

There was also a photo booth, a champagne glass tower, and a casual, “comfort food” menu.

Guests included family members as well as“Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams and his wife, actress Sarah Hyland, and Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, according to Us Weekly.

