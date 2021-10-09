‘Bachelor’ Fans Blast Dean Unglert After He Gushes About 1 of Clayton Echard’s Ladies

An ex-girlfriend of a “Bachelor in Paradise” star will vie for Clayton Echard’s heart on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.”

In an interview on the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, Bachelor Nation alum Dean Unglert revealed that his college sweetheart has joined the franchise, and he thinks she has what it takes to score the final rose. Dean’s ex’s name is Gabriela Windey.

“You know, uh, my ex-girlfriend is actually on the season of the next ‘Bachelor,’” Dean said on the podcast. “She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college. Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person—what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that.”

Dean — who ended his run on “Paradise” in a relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, — revealed that he dated his college girlfriend for more than a year when they were 19-years-old and taht the relationship was serious.

“She was probably the second love of my life, if you will,” he said.

Dean added that when he was first cast on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2017, his ex texted him to tell him that she was glad he was moving on. He added that he jokingly texted Gabriela with the same message when he heard she was joining “The Bachelor” cast.

Bachelor Fans Blasted Dean For Calling his Ex ‘The Second Love’ Of His Life

In the comment section to a clip of the podcast posted on @bachelornation.scoop, fans reacted to Dean’s glowing recommendation of his ex. Some felt his words were disrespectful to his current girlfriend, Caelynn. Others wondered if Dean will make a cameo in the upcoming season of “The Bachelor” to see his ex-girlfriend.

“The way he talks about her makes me uncomfy,” one viewer wrote. “Can’t put my finger on why.”

“Could be the fact that he called her on the podcast ‘the second love of his life,’” another replied. “The guy doesn’t get a clue how disrespectful it was to bring this up while with Caelynn and then say he is going to keep teasing it. It sounds like to me he had some stakes in this.”

“This isn’t the first time he has spoken about her either,” another added. “She gets about as much airtime as Caelynn, so disrespectful. Why keep teasing it, it is in the past.”

“There’s a lack of respect and awareness when he speaks about her publicly,” another wrote of how Dean treats Caelynn.

Others noted that Dean follows his ex-girlfriend on social media but does not follow Caelynn.

“So let’s see on one hand you have his ex-girlfriend who he can’t stop talking about how much he respects her and he actually follows her not to mention all of the hype here,” one viewer wrote. “Then you have Caelynn who he doesn’t follow, says all kinds of disrespectful things about ( just do a google search), just bragged about in the same podcast about how they tried to convince him to propose to her and has to be coerced to say one nice thing about her. I think I know everything I need to know.”

Warning: Minor “Bachelor” Spoilers Ahead

Dean’s Ex Could Already Be a Frontrunner on Clayton’s Season

(CLAYTON DATE SPOILER): Yesterdays group date was Baywatch themed at the beach. 10 women had to wear the iconic red one piece from the show and compete in life guard related activities. Gabby Windey “won” and got extra time with Clayton. Tonight is rose ceremony #3. pic.twitter.com/DKba7FEcFi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 8, 2021

According to “The Bachelor” Facebook page, Dean’s ex-girlfriend goes by the nickname “Gabby” and she is from O’Fallon, Illinois. She has been a Denver Broncos cheerleader, works as a registered nurse, and was the first-ever female recipient of the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award due to her work during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily Mail reported.

Gabby also caught the eye of “Bachelor” Clayton early on. Dean’s ex was one of several women spotted on a group date with Clayton in downtown Los Angeles as he filmed his season of the ABC dating show. After the group went to the L.A, hotspot Clifton’s, Gabby received “The Bachelor” star’s group date rose. She also got extra time with Clayton on a “Baywatch”-themed group date, Reality Steve revealed.

