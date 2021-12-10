Dean Unglert Completely Changed His Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Dean Unglert is going for a new look — and fans approve!

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star has f-i-n-a-l-l-y cut his hair after more than a year of growing it out. Unglert stepped out with his girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes for the Disney+ screening of “Welcome to Earth” on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, and Miller-Keyes shared a video from the event.

It didn’t take fans long to notice that Unglert was sporting a new, short ‘do, bringing his hair back to a 2017 vibe. Or, as some fans call it, the “hot Dean” era. Unglert seems prefer longer hair, but he recently switched things up, and fans are absolutely loving every minute of it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Seem Thrilled to See That Unglert Got a Haircut

It’s fairly safe to say that “Bachelor” fans haven’t been super in love with Unglert’s long hair. The evidence? Well, they filled up the comments section on Miller-Keyes’ latest Instagram post with comments about Unglert’s haircut.

“Dean cut his hair… and hottest couple goes to: Dean and Caelynn,” one comment read.

“Dean cut his hair ?!?!” someone else wrote, adding the heart eyes emoji.

“The short hair is back! Love to see it. You guys look so good,” a third Instagram user added.

“Dean cuts his hair and goes back to hot Dean,” a fourth comment read.

Unglert didn’t address any of the chatter, and it’s unclear if he had a specific reason for chopping his shoulder-length locks off. Now, Unglert’s hair is a bit longer on top, and buzzed fairly short on the sides and in the back. As you can see, he still has his mustache.

Meanwhile, other social media users couldn’t get over how lucky Miller-Keyes was to trace Mickey ears with a magic wand, a la Disney channel back in the day.

“Literally my life long dream to draw the ears. I would practice it,” someone commented.

“So cool,” someone else wrote.

Miller-Keyes Shaved Unglert’s Head in 2020

This isn’t the first time that Unglert chopped his hair off in recent years. In fact, he’d been growing out his hair for about a year and a half before his latest chop.

While there aren’t many photos to prove that this actually happened, Us Weekly reported that Miller-Keyes shaved Unglert’s head back in June 2020. At the time, Unglert and Miller-Keyes threw their support behind Campaign Zero, a police reform campaign.

The former reality star told his fans and followers that if they raised $50,000 he would let his girlfriend shave his head. Well, they did — and she did. All of that happened.

“Hey everyone thanks for joining our live to watch me shave my very precious hair that I love so much. I’ve come to realize that I should have never said I would cut my hair. I don’t know why I put that in there,” Unglert said during an Instagram Live.

A quick scroll through Unglert’s Instagram and you’ll see that he’s had a penchant for wearing hats, rarely showing off his shorter hair — which had since grown out. However, a fresh cut was in order for one reason or another, and Unglert skipped the hat at Wednesday’s Disney+ event.

