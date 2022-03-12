Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Have Made a Big Decision

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been dating since they met on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2019, but haven’t been in any kind of rush to get engaged.

In November 2021, Unglert was asked about his relationship status during an episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. Unglert explained that he and Miller-Keyes aren’t legally married, but in their “hearts” they are. During the recording, Miller-Keyes said that they would be engaged “by 2022” or “in 2022.” He went on to say that he doesn’t have any plans to propose.

“I don’t know if she’s speaking for me or if she’s saying that she’s going to propose to me. I’ve made it pretty clear to her. I was like, ‘If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,’ so I think she’s got something in the works for that,” he explained.

“I guess it’s kind of one of the negatives about going to all of these weddings is it gets your girlfriend in a mood to get married. I guess give us 12 months, 12-13 months and we’ll have something more formal on the books,” he added.

And while an engagement still hasn’t happened, it seems that Unglert and Miller-Keyes have made a big decision about what they will do once they do tie the knot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Unglert & Miller-Keyes Will Choose a Different Last Name to Share After They Are Married

Unglert seems pretty non-traditional over all, so it makes sense that he doesn’t want Miller-Keyes to take his last name after they make things official. Of course, that’s presuming that Miller-Keyes proposes and he says yes.

“If and when Caelynn and I put pen to paper, we are going to change our names, but we’re both going to change our last names,” he said on the February 24, 2022, episode of the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast.

The comment was made after guest Sydney Lotuaco explained that women changing their last names is quickly becoming a thing of the past. She said that it’s a concept that really signifies that women become the property of their husband’s on their wedding day.

Unglert & Miller-Keyes Have Already Agreed on a new Last Name That Holds Deep Meaning

Unglert explained that he and Miller-Keyes will be changing their last names to Bell. “Marriage is great for so many reasons, it’s great for so many people. It just seems like such an antiquated idea to me in so many ways, and so I’ve been fighting it for as long as I can. It’s a fight I’m eventually going to lose,” Unglert added.

He went on to explain that he and Miller Keyes will become Dean Bell and Caelynn Miller-Keyes in honor of his late mother whose maiden name was Bell. Unglert said that his brother Brad and his wife recently did the same thing. Unglert’s mom died after a battle with breast cancer.

“So, in a way, we are taking my last name, I guess, but we’re both changing our last names for my mother’s maiden name,” he explained.

