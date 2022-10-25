Dean Unglert Reveals Jaw-Dropping News Ahead of Engagement to Caelynn Miller-Keyes

When Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert crossed paths on “Bachelor in Paradise” several years ago, it is unlikely anybody expected them to eventually get married. The early days of their relationship were challenging, at times, but they made their romance work in the real world and now they moved one step closer to exchanging vows.

Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

According to People, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars are now engaged. The former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” stars have openly talked about getting engaged, so fans knew it was coming relatively soon. However, Unglert and Miller-Keyes had acknowledged some unorthodox thoughts about making it happen that, at times, made it seem as if there might be some obstacles in taking that next big step.

Miller-Keyes had her heart set on a certain ring, and Unglert admitted he took issue with it due to the cost. There was talk she would be the one to propose first, and at one point, he suggested she should buy him a truck in exchange for him buying the expensive ring she wanted. Now, it seems the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple has worked through those challenges.

Unglert shared the latest details on his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, and the engagement scoop came with a stunning admission. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star teased that the engagement had not happened as they recorded the podcast. However, he promised it would happen before the podcast episode went live. That was not even the most stunning detail Unglert revealed about the big news, though.

Unglert Lost Miller-Keyes’ Dream Diamond

During the podcast, Unglert dropped a bombshell. He talked about having purchased a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond for his future fiancee, seemingly the very stone she had her heart set on receiving. In addition, he had even talked with her about how she would want it mounted for an engagement ring. The loose diamond sat in the kitchen junk drawer for “a few months,” and a week or two ago, Unglert realized the diamond was simply gone.

Unglert asked Miller-Keyes if she knew where it was since she was aware of it being there, but she had not seen it or done anything with it. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star even went through security camera footage to see if he could pinpoint how and when the diamond went missing. Unfortunately, he didn’t find anything helpful. On the podcast, Unglert admitted the large diamond had not only been left in the kitchen junk drawer, but it had also just been loose and wrapped in a while napkin. It wasn’t in a box or anything protective. He also acknowledged he thought it may have ended up in a jeans pocket and been sent through the washer, or something of that nature.

The diamond is still missing, but Unglert has not given up hope it will eventually show up somehow. In the meantime, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star bought a “placeholder ring,” although he noted it’s not as nice as the original. When and if the original stone is found, the placeholder diamond will be repurposed into a “cool necklace or something.” Miller-Keyes and Unglert are off on a trip together without internet and cell reception, but fans can likely expect updates and photos once they have internet access again.