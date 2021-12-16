Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Share Another Heartbreaking Post

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are still mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Pappy. The sweet pup died back in November, just less than two years after the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple adopted him.

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives. Today our sweet little man left our earth. He took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. we weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. but we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end,” read the couple’s heartbreaking joint caption that accompanied a sweet video of Pappy.

“The joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him. and we like to think the joy we brought into his was the cherry on top of a life filled with love,” it continued.

With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, Dean and Caelynn are doing their best to cope with the loss — and to keep Pappy’s memory alive.

Dean & Caelynn Have a Pappy Tree Topper to Remember Their Boy This Christmas

On December 14, 2021, Dean took to his Instagram Stories to share that he and Caelynn “got an angle for the top of [their Christmas] tree.” The two had placed a stuffed tree topped that looked like Pappy on the top of the tree in place of a star or angel, which many Christmas trees have.

The dog figure looked just like Pappy, and appeared to be crafted out of light brown felt. It featured angel wings and a halo, making it the perfect tree topper.

And, though Dean has been active on social media, posting to his Instagram Stories, he hasn’t added anything new to his main Instagram feed, allowing the sad update about Pappy’s death to be his most recent post for weeks.

Dean and Caelynn knew that Pappy wasn’t going to be with them for a super long time, given the fact that they adopted an elderly pup, but he really bonded them, and was such a sweet little dog. It’s clear that just about everyone is torn up about pappy.

Fans Loved Dean & Caelynn’s Sweet Tribute to Pappy

The sweet tribute to Pappy certainly hit Bachelor Nation right in the feels. Shortly after Dean shared the sweet video of the new tree topper, some fans took to Reddit to discuss it. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the overwhelming majority simply loved the gesture.

“Why are they trying to destroy us emotionally it is December 14th,” wrote one Reddit user.

“As someone who adopted an elderly dog a few years ago and now is having to make the decision about euthanasia, I am now sobbing. This sh** is so hard,” added another.

“My heart literally aches thinking of pappy,” a third comment read.

“Brb, crying all the tears,” someone else added.

“I never expected to grieve like this over a dog I don’t know, but every time they post about him I get teary all over again. Pappy is by far my favorite human or pet from BN and I’m dreading the day that I have to go through that type of pain with my own dog,” a fifth person wrote.

It also sounds like Dean and Caelynn may have started a tree topper trend; quite a few Redditors want to create an angel tree topper featuring the pets they’ve lost.

