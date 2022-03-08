Fans Want ‘Love Is Blind’ Star to Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’

The next season of “The Bachelorette” is a short time away from filming now that Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” is coming to a close. Execs have yet to reveal who is in the running to hand out roses on the next season of the show, though most fans presume that it will be someone from Echard’s season, as is tradition.

Frontrunners for “Bachelorette” seem to be Susie Evans and Gabby Windey, though neither woman is believed to have been offered the gig in any official capacity. And while some fans go back-and-forth about who they think should become the next star of the franchise, others have been discussing the possibility of someone outside of Bachelor Nation getting the chance to find love on ABC.

A Reddit thread was started by a “Bachelor” fan who suggested that “Love Is Blind” star Deepti Vempati become “The Bachelorette.” Vempati did get engaged on the hit Netflix show, but she did not end up getting married, turning down Shake Chatterjee at the altar. Now, some fans think that she’s make a great “Bachelorette” — and she would make reality television show history, too.

Not only would she be the first “Love Is Blind” contestant to appear on a “Bachelor” franchise show, but if Vempati was offered the role, she would be the first person of Indian heritage to be cast as a lead.

Warning: Spoilers for “Love Is Blind” season 2 ahead.

Many Fans Think That Vempati Would Make a Great ‘Bachelorette’

On March 2, 2022, a Reddit thread about the idea of Vempati becoming “The Bachelorette” filled up with comments from fans of both shows, and many seem to be completely on board with the idea of bringing Vempati over for another shot at finding love, in a similar yet very different way.

On “Love Is Blind,” Vempati got to know a variety of men through a series of dates that happened in individual pods separated by a wall. The people do not see each other in person until after a proposal is accepted. Although the process worked for Vempati, she didn’t end up getting married, ultimately deciding that she deserved more out of a relationship than what she received from Chatterjee, who had a tough time connecting with her physically.

Now, many fans think that Vempati would be a very successful “Bachelorette.”

“She’s articulate, absolutely stunning, and has no issue walking away from a toxic relationship,” the original Reddit poster shared.

“Ohhhh I would love that! She was my fave and deserved so much better than that douchenozzle,” one comment read.

“OMG I would LOVE to see this!!!!!!!!!!!!!” another Redditor added.

“I thought this immediately when she said no at the [altar]. Perfect story line, beautiful, kind, and everything we need,” someone else wrote.

Vempati Is Unlikely to Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’

Aside from the fact that “Bachelor” producers don’t pick leads from other reality television shows, Vempati is exploring a new relationship.

During the “Love Is Blind” reunion, Vempati found out that another guy in the pods really liked her — and he regretted not moving forward with their relationship.

“I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle Abrams, who was engaged to Shaina Hurley, said. “That’s what I learned the most. I f***** up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry,” he added, according to Entertainment Tonight.

After the show taped, Vempati told the outlet that she was “kind of exploring” Abrams and his feelings for her. If that doesn’t work out, however, maybe there’s hope for Vempati to join Bachelor Nation in the future.

