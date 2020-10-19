RUMOR: ‘Bachelor’ Fan Favorite Spotted on Date with ‘Big Brother’ Villain

Demi Burnett of The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise hasn’t hid that she’s a fan of Big Brother, but that doesn’t make rumors and evidence of a date with Jackson Michie any less surprising.

Burnett, 25, was spotted on what appeared to be a date with Michie, 25, in Malibu, California, according to Instagram account @DeuxMoi.

YALL WTF I JUST SAW THIS ON DEUXMOI on IG… DEMI AND MICHIE ON A DATE ???? #bb22 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CIZfmeOCmf — cecilia 👩🏻‍💻 (@bravobycecilia) October 19, 2020

Michie was the winner of season 21 of Big Brother, but received backlash for comments made on the show that were perceived as racist and sexist. He began dating fellow contestant Holly Allen during the show, but the pair announced their break up on Instagram in June 2020 after nearly a year together.

Burnett was a fan favorite during season 23 of The Bachelor when she competed for Colton Underwood’s heart. While she finished ninth on that season, she made history when she dated and got engaged to Kristian Haggerty on Bachelor in Paradise. It was the first same-sex couple in the Bachelor franchise’s history, but the engagement was called off in October 2019.

If a relationship with Michie is next for Burnett, it’s a wild turn of events.

Demi Burnett Was Among the Big Brother Fans To Call Out Jackson Michie’s Actions

Michie earned a negative reputation in 2019 for his actions on Big Brother.

Among his most notable comments were when called African-American houseguest, David Alexander, “the cancer of the house” and speculated that he had previously been to prison. Michie also said Puerto Rican houseguest Jessica Milagros should “go back to Mexico.”

Michie’s treatment of women in the house was also criticized, including the way he spoke to then-girlfriend, Holly Allen.

Among the many Big Brother fans offended and outraged by his actions was none other than Burnett:

Just a big batch of straight up bullies. Jack terrifies me. Jackson needs a watermelon thrown at his melon. Christie is supporting their behavior with her loyalty. Holly and Analyse are mean girls. I want Kemi back :( — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 29, 2019

Update: fuck the majority of this cast. I’m disgusted at how mean spirited they are. Yes it’s a game, but I have no respect for treating people like garbage just because you don’t want to align with them. And the racism is gut wrenching. — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 29, 2019

Burnett’s about-face isn’t completely out of left field, though. She had both Michie and Allen on her podcast, “Big Demi Energy,” in June 2020 and was friendly with the couple. Burnett even sympathized with Michie for the public outcry over his actions.

“It’s all a game,” Burnett said. “People always forget that. It’s not about being the perfect person and treating everyone the best all the time. It’s about getting to the end and winning… At the end of the day, we’re all a little bit of an asshole.”

Still, Burnett dating Michie is quite a 180.

Did Michie Have Four (FOUR?!) Baked Potatoes on His Date With Burnett?

A week prior to the date rumor coming to light, Burnett tweeted about going on a date with someone with quite the appetite. Not only did the mystery man order a burger and a chicken kebab, he also had four baked potatoes.

I’m on a casual date and this man just ordered 4 baked potatoes along with his order of a burger and chicken kabobs. Am I in love or in lust??? — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) October 12, 2020

It wouldn’t be surprising if Burnett’s incredibly ravenous date was Michie. He earned a reputation on Big Brother for being obsessed with watermelon, which he ate nonstop. Michie was also rumored to be a rule breaker who snuck cookies into the bathroom during his time as a “Have-Not” when he was only allowed to eat “Big Brother slop.”

Four baked potatoes and two entrées during a date? Yep, that sure sounds like Michie.

