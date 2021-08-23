Why Demi Burnett & Kristian Haggerty Broke Off Their Engagement

Demi Burnett is back on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and she has her eyes on the guys.

The Bachelor Nation veteran, who first shot to fame on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” appeared on the last season of “Paradise” in 2019 with girlfriend Kristian Haggerty as the franchise’s first-ever-ever same-sex couple. The two women left the Mexican resort as an engaged couple, but things didn’t work out. This time around, Burnett is ready to “steal” all the men on the rose-filled reality show, per a teaser posted on Instagram.

But what’s the story behind her broken engagement to Haggerty?

Demi Burnett Admitted She Wasn’t ‘Good’ to Kristian Haggerty

Burnett made history when she showed up on the sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise” with new girlfriend Haggerty — who was not a franchise alum — and continued their romance on camera.

On the season finale, Burnett popped the question on the beach in Mexico, while Haggerty proposed back to her during the reunion show. The two did not move in together after becoming engaged, and an insider told E! News that Burnett and Haggerty didn’t spend enough time together after “Paradise.”

“They were supposed to permanently move in together in L.A., and that never happened,” the source said.

Not long after, Burnett addressed split rumors, telling us Weekly, “Every relationship is different and it’s like — it’s nobody’s business how our relationship works. We both have so much going on right now.”

The two finally announced their split on Instagram in November 2019 per Cosmopolitan.

Last year, Burnett opened up on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast to reveal that a few months after falling in love while shooting “Paradise,” she “just wasn’t feeling it anymore” with Haggerty. She clarified that her ex was “very loving” and “the best girlfriend,” and admitted she was the one who was the “bad” person in the relationship.

“I wasn’t as good to her as she was to me,” Burnett revealed. “I was kind of distant. I was overwhelmed. I was freaked out.”

She added that she wasn’t “anywhere near ready” to be in a public relationship with Haggerty and felt “like a garbage human being” after the split.

Burnett also admitted that she would “definitely not” have never gotten engaged to Haggerty if they hadn’t appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise’ together, and she said she was “angry” after Haggerty proposed to her during the show’s reunion because that had already been her “thing.”

“People don’t propose to each other like that normally,” Burnett said of the dual proposals. “I didn’t like the ring at all.”

Kristian Haggerty Is Now Dating Taylor Blake

In 2020, Burnett began dating musician Slater Davis but ended the romance after fine months over “trust issues,” per Us Weekly.

Haggerty began dating “Reality House” star Taylor Blake in early 2020 and is still with her. The two were friends for years before becoming romantically involved, Haggerty told Us.

“I’ve known Taylor since I was 14 years old and she was 13,” she said in February 2020. “We grew up in the same town and went to the same high school in south Florida near Palm Beach.”

Haggerty added that Blake was there for her following her public split from Burnett.

“[Taylor is] truly the kindest and most centered person I know,” Haggerty said. “She’s been a huge comfort and a pillar of support, especially when it comes to navigating a more public life. “

