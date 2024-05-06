‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Surprise Pregnancy: ‘Something’s Brewing’

A former lead from “The Bachelorette” gave fans a big surprise with her latest social media post. Desiree Hartsock and her husband, final rose recipient Chris Siegfried, are expecting another child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried Have Their 3rd Child on the Way

On May 4, Hartsock took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a video. “Something’s brewing.. & it’s not my coffee,” her caption read.

The video showed Hartsock holding a mug of coffee, and it was cropped to show her from the chest up. As “The Bachelorette” star took a sip from the mug, the camera lowered to show her baby bump.

“Baby #3 coming this November,” she revealed in the caption. Hartsock used a clip of the song “Another One” by Elevation Worship featuring Chris Brown to accompany her pregnancy reveal.

Siegfried and Hartsock already have two sons, Asher Wrigley, 7, and Zander Cruz, 5, noted People. The couple met during season 9 of “The Bachelorette” and married in January 2015. Asher was born in 2016, with Zander arriving in 2019.

Bachelor Nation Loved Hartsock’s Pregnancy News

The comments section of Hartsock’s Instagram post was flooded with love and congratulatory notes.

Trista Sutter, the “OG” star of “The Bachelorette,” gushed, “Des!!!!!! So excited for you guys!!!!!”

Tenley Molzahn, who is expecting her second child soon, noted her excitement. Several other franchise stars like Andi Dorfman, Raven Gates, Rachel Recchia, and Ashley Iaconetti commented as well.

A fan gushed, “Aww, Congratulations on baby #3 my forever fav Bachelorette. God is so good!! Happy for you, Chris and your sons!”

“WOW!!!! I love this!! Congratulations!! I’m so happy for your family,” added another.

Someone else wrote, “OH MY GOODNESS CONGRATULATIONS!!!! What a blessing!!! 🩷🩷🩷”

“The Bachelorette” fans shared their excitement over Hartsock’s pregnancy news in “The Bachelor” subreddit, too.

“Awww I’m so happy for them and their cute little family,” one Redditor wrote.

“Congratulations! Her season is one of the best underrated bachelorette seasons,” another Redditor shared.

Another Reddit comment read, “Very exciting! Great couple. Wish them all the best!!”

Bachelor Nation Is in the Midst of a Major Baby Boom

Hartsock is the latest to join the Bachelor Nation baby boom happening this year. In addition to Molzahn expecting a baby soon, Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, anticipate their second son arriving in July.

Haley Ferguson welcomed her first child recently. Her twin sister, Emily Ferguson, had a son a year ago. Former “Bachelor” winner and villain Courtney Robertson just had her third child, and Amanda Stanton’s third child was born in January.

Blake Horstmann is a dad now, as is Nick Viall. “Bachelor in Paradise” star Lace Morris recently became a mother for the first time, too.

Sarah Herron is expecting twins a year after losing her son, Oliver, almost immediately after his birth. Former “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley became a mom in January 2024, as well.

Other Bachelor Nation stars such as Becca Kufrin, Shawn Booth, Whitney Bischoff, Emily Maynard, and franchise host Jesse Palmer are among those who have had their first children over the past year or so, too.