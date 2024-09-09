Devin Strader Accused of Sliding Into Girl’s DMs Before Jenn Tran Finale

Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti spilled some tea about Jenn Tran‘s ex-fiance, Devin Strader.

“Within the past week, I heard from a really good friend who said that Devin had slid into her DMs,” Iaconetti said on the September 4 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“This girl followed him, just because she’s been a fan of him from the show, liked his personality. Then he DM’d her,” she explained, adding that her pal isn’t a member of Bachelor Nation.

Tran ended her season of “The Bachelorette” by proposing to Strader — a first for the series. However, the two broke up a short while later.

Jenn Tran Called Devin Strader Out on ‘After the Final Rose’

Tran was emotional on the “After the Final Rose” special that aired following the finale. She had a conversation with Strader about their split, which happened a few weeks prior.

“What I can’t understand is everything that you did after we’ve broken our engagement,” she said. She then mentioned that he followed Maria Georgas, who was on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.” Tran called it “so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together” and said she just didn’t “understand it.”

Strader responded by saying, “Obviously, I failed you and there’s nothing I can say other than that. But, everything I felt for you was real.”

After Georgas’ name was brought up, however, she decided to speak out to set the record straight.

“Last night was hard to watch, and my heart goes out to Jenn,” she said in a TikTok video. “I can’t speak on her relationship. The only two people who can speak on her relationship are her and Devin,” she continued.

“I’m over coming to defense for my character. I know who I am and my friends and family know who I am. The fact that I had you guys watch me through a screen and still be able to see how real I was, I have no words. I understand Jenn having to speak up about it — say your piece, girlfriend, I respect it. I just think without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative,” she continued.

Georgas explained that Strader had followed her on Instagram but she didn’t even know. By the time it was brought to her attention, she says that he unfollowed her.

“I have never met Devin before,” she stated.

Devin Strader Was Spotted Out With Another Woman

Prior to the airing of the “Bachelorette” finale, someone spotted Strader out with his arm around another woman. The video was posted on TikTok and then someone shared it on Reddit.

“I reallllllly hope this girl broke it off w him after seeing the finale. Jenn was robbed this season big time. Terrible guys, all fake, not serious or a combination of both. She should’ve let her ex on the show when he showed up,” one Redditor said in response to the video.

“Stupid and Reckless behaviour. I’m pretty sure he breached his contract with the show. I hope he gets sued,” someone else added.

“Oh wow! He has his arm around her. He’s not even trying to look like he’s engaged to another woman,” a third comment read.

“Out in broad daylight is crazy. He really dgaf. I hope if RS has actual shady dirt on Devin he releases it soon bc wouldn’t surprise me if this man had a whole gf back home,” a fourth person wrote.

