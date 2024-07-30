‘Bachelorette’ Admits 1 Suitor Gives Her the ‘Ick,’ Reminds Her of Ex-Fiance

Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” has one former lead voicing concerns about potential red flags she sees in one particular contestant. Former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Recchia has been sharing her insight, and she’s admitted one guy in particular rubs her the wrong way.

Recchia has called out Devin Strader, one of Tran’s suitors. She revealed he reminds her of her former “Bachelorette” fiance Tino Franco. She made it clear that wasn’t intended to be a compliment.

During an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, Recchia admitted, “I think there’s something about Devin that really throws up red flags for me because he reminds me a lot of Tino.”

Rachel Recchia Sees Red Flags With Devin Strader

Recchia joined former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins for the July 23 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. The duo shared their thoughts on episode 3 of Tran’s “Bachelorette” season, and they spoke quite a bit about both Strader and fellow contestant Thomas Nguyen.

She admitted, “The first two episodes, I was like, I don’t have a single guy here that I like…these guys are so lackluster to me.”

The former “Bachelorette” added, “Third episode, I’m seeing it a little more and I’m on board now and I see some guys that I really, really like now.” However, there are some guys Recchia admitted she still strongly dislikes.

“I think a lot of these guys to me are a little hard to watch at times. I think they’re a little cringe, a little cringe.”

More specifically, Recchia shared, “Thomas and Devin are giving me the ick.”

Recchia had said essentially the same thing in an earlier Instagram story. She mentioned Strader in the post and admitted she saw red flags that reminded her of a certain someone from her own season.

While she didn’t name Franco in the Instagram story, her meaning was clear.

She explained on the “Almost Famous” podcast that with Strader, much like what happened with Franco, she sees “This winner mindset and this, ‘that’s my wife'” attitude.

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “This is week two, you’re telling other guys, it just is giving the same sort of vibe for me.”

Recchia also noted Strader has “This sense of confidence that he’s throwing around, I feel like that’s what’s really getting under the guys’ skin. But I think at this point, I’m over both Thomas and Devin a little bit.”

Ben Higgins & Recchia Suspect Strader Won’t Be Jenn Tran’s Final Pick

Higgins shared he hasn’t been the biggest fan of Strader’s so far, either. “I don’t think he’s the right one for Jenn,” he suggested. He noted he has warmed up on Strader a little bit, but he’s still wary of him.

Recchia also shared, “You can kind of tell the other guys don’t really like him. So that’s where it gives me pause…I look around to the guys and why do they all kind of not like Devin?”

To Recchia, seeing the other guys collectively disliking one particular contestant “Says something to me. I want the guy I end up with to get along with people.”

Higgins added, “Devin is so confident that he’s rubbing everybody the wrong way.”

Both Higgins and Recchia shared that they have a hunch that both Nguyen and Strader will be leaving mid-season and aren’t contenders for Tran’s final rose.

“The Bachelorette” spoilers for Tran’s final rose from Reality Steve suggest Strader might stick around longer than either Recchia or Higgins expect. Fans will be curious to see if Strader turns out to be similar to Franco as Recchia suspects.