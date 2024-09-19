Devin Strader on Reports of a Past Legal Issues: ‘Severely Misconstrued’

“The Bachelorette” winner Devin Strader has been under fire since the finale of Jenn Tran’s season aired.

Since the finale aired, additional information about Strader emerged that has drawn a great deal of attention. Now, Strader has shared a statement responding to the claims that have surfaced.

Devin Strader Referred to a ‘Low Point in My Past’

On September 19, Strader shared his statement via his Instagram Stories. As of this writing, the statement is not on his Instagram feed.

“Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address,” Strader began.

He shared, “Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued.”

Strader wrote, “The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted.”

“That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed,” he declared.

An Ex-Girlfriend Of Strader’s Filed an Affidavit Alleging Mistreatment in 2017

The situation Strader referenced was first revealed on YouTube by blogger and podcaster Reality Steve on September 16. After Reality Steve’s report, additional media outlets reviewed the documentation and shared additional information.

According to the Hollywood Reporter on September 17, an unnamed ex-girlfriend of Strader’s filed an affidavit with the Baton Rouge, Louisiana police department in 2017.

The court unsealed the petition the ex-girlfriend filed, the Hollywood Reporter indicated, and the outlet reviewed its content.

The woman’s affidavit reviewed by the Hollywood Reporter alleged that someone had entered her home while she was away and a diamond necklace she had been given from Strader was missing.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the woman’s affidavit also alleged Strader came “banging on the door several times and screaming at her,” which prompted her decision to file for a restraining order.

In the affidavit, the Hollywood Reporter indicated, the woman alleged Strader “made a fire out in the street with what appeared to be the actual restraining order.”

Serious Allegations Were Made

In addition, Strader’s ex-girlfriend alleged in her affidavit, per the Hollywood Reporter, that Strader “came outside and began laughing at her” when she discovered a flat tire on her car.

The woman alleged in the petition that Strader “put me in a choke hold covering my mouth” one time, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The media outlet also reported that she alleged Strader “spit on me and threw his drink on me at [a] Pelicans game in front of everyone in the stands.”

Strader’s ex-girlfriend also alleged in her affidavit, per the Hollywood Reporter, that he almost “killed” her. She described an incident where she woke up with a “pounding” head and bruises on her “knees, elbow, stomach, arms,” according to the paperwork the Hollywood Reporter reviewed.

The media outlet added that the woman indicated in the filing that Strader didn’t “want to talk about it” with her after it happened.

The woman alleged, according to the paperwork the Hollywood Reporter reviewed, that Strader “verbally and mentally abused her” in addition to physically abusing her.

“He has degraded me and taken everything from me. My self confidence, self-esteem, and I hope no other girl ever has to go through what I went through,” the Hollywood Reporter quoted from the woman’s petition.

Entertainment Weekly reported on September 17 that according to the legal documents of the case they reviewed, authorities arrested Strader on burglary charges. According to Entertainment Weekly, Strader pleaded guilty to charges of simple criminal damage to property of less than $500 and criminal trespass.

In addition, per Entertainment Weekly, after Strader’s guilty plea, he received a year of unsupervised probation.

Strader Acknowledged Making ‘Mistakes in My Life’

In addition, Strader wrote, “My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling, and eventually ended our relationship on good terms.”

Strader also shared, “This was the first time I ever fell in love and I learned a lot from our relationship. It was a growing experience for both of us.”

He acknowledged, “I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect.”

“I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of,” he continued. Strader added, “I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side.”

Strader also addressed the video he posted where he shared hundreds of text messages exchanged with Tran. As Page Six shared on September 11, he posted a lengthy video on his Instagram page where he defended himself regarding his experiences on “The Bachelorette.”

He later deleted the video.

In his Instagram Story, he wrote, “I want to apologize for the video I released following the final episode. I am not proud of that lapse in judgment.”

He added, “I am truly grateful for my time on the show, and for getting the chance to know and love Jenn. I certainly regret hurting her in any way.”

Strader continued, “She is a very special person, and I wish her nothing but good things.”