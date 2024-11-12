‘Bachelorette’ Fans Livid After Lead’s Ex Goes After Rumored New Beau

A former winner of “The Bachelorette” discovered that fans are not quite ready to move on after how his season ended. Devin Strader proposed to Jenn Tran during the finale of her “The Bachelorette” season. However, he ended the relationship about a month before the finale aired, shared ABC News.

After Tran’s finale of “The Bachelorette” ended, she hopped a plane for the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” cast announcement on “Good Morning America.”

Tran and her DWTS partner, Sasha Farber, immediately hit it off. Fans quickly started rooting for the pair’s dance partnership to become a real-life romantic relationship.

Farber and Tran have played coy about a potential romance, but fans are eager to see it officially happen. Tran’s former fiance, however, seemingly isn’t feeling particularly gracious about the situation.

Devin Strader Said Sasha Farber’s Name Was for ‘Girls’

On November 9, Strader shared a post on his Instagram page that prompted a flurry of comments. His post had nothing to do with Tran or “The Bachelorette.” However, that didn’t keep Tran’s supporters away.

A comment left on Strader’s Instagram post taunted that Tran “found a great guy” named Sasha, referring to Farber.

Strader replied to that person’s note, saying “Sasha” was a girl’s name. That immediately set everybody off.

One response read, “It’s actually a gender neutral name with Slavic, Ukranian and Russian origins.”

“Devin is also a girl’s name,” another critic wrote.

In response to that, Strader mocked the commenter’s user name.

Fans Tore Into Tran’s Ex-Fiance in the Comments Section

It did not take long for the comments section of Strader’s post to be filled with negative comments. Many were irked by what he said about Farber’s name and others criticized him about “The Bachelorette” and what happened with Tran in general.

“Not only did she dodge a bullet with you but a whole [expletive] grenade. You don’t want to come for Sasha…He’s a straight 10. You on the other hand…you’re tall. Congrats. The rest tho,” wrote a critic of Strader’s.

“Sasha is half the man you should aspire to be. Someone degrading other people’s significant others in the comments isn’t a man. That’s a boy,” commented another Instagram user.

Strader replied to a handful of the critical comments he received, which seemed to spark people to slam him further.

One of his comments read, “Hey! STFU! This is my Instagram!”

In another, Strader wrote, “You must be academically challenged to comment on someone else bringing another man’s name up on my page. Again – touch grass bum.”

As the tensions escalated, one person wrote, “Everyone would kindly leave you alone if you leave her hot new boyfriend’s name out of your gummy mouth.”

“Love to see Jenn thriving and you spiraling,” a separate commenter wrote.

“I’m shocked at how blatantly he’s showing his true colors. What an absolutely vile human who should’ve never been on our screens,” a fan of “The Bachelorette” wrote in the Bachelor Nation subreddit.

“These comebacks and behavior sound like they come from a 10 year old boy,” suggested another Reddit user.

Someone else declared, “Show us exactly who you are! There’s the real Devin!”

“He’s a clown and not even a funny clown, just making room temperature IQ insults, and you know he thought he ate with these replies,” added another Redditor.