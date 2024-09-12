Devin Strader Blasted After Sharing Intimate Texts From Jenn Tran: ‘He’s Such Trash’

“The Bachelorette” winner Devin Strader took to his Instagram page to tell his “truth” about his relationship with Jenn Tran. However, the experience didn’t play out as anticipated.

Strader posted and deleted two versions of a video on Instagram he hoped would provide insight into his side of what happened with Tran. He also posted an apology via his Instagram Stories.

In a comment on the second video, Strader explained he deleted the first one because he accidentally included texts that were clearly intended to be kept private. Within a matter of hours, Strader deleted his second, edited video, as well.

“The Bachelorette” fans had plenty to say about Strader posting all the messages, including intimate texts, and then deleting everything entirely.

“There were two explicit texts in there from her. Just so inappropriate of him to share,” a critic noted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Leaking that stuff is gloves off for me. He’s such trash,” added another Reddit user.

Devin Strader Hoped Fans Would Forgive Him

After deleting the first Instagram post, Strader shared an apology via his Instagram Stories.

On September 10, a Reddit user posted a screenshot of Strader’s Instagram Story in “The Bachelor” subreddit. The post read, “I deeply am so sorry for showing sensitive information from the bottom of my heart. That was not my intention.”

“My only intention is to show the relationship from my perspective. I gain nothing from that text conversation being shown,” he wrote.

Strader continued, “I promise you that was a mistake. I tried to sensor out all personal/sensitive information. I honestly missed this one & [expletive] up.”

He added, “I know there’s no words that can make this better, but I can ensure that there was no intent to show that text. I hope you can please find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

According to fans on Reddit, the text screenshots Strader removed from his first video were from Tran and were of an intimate, frisky nature.

Another Redditor noted that in the second video, Strader still missed deleting one of the intimate texts.

“Him redacting some parts but leaving Jenn’s sexts in shows she was absolutely right that he was doing things just to hurt her,” one Redditor shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Someone else wrote, “He’s leaking SEXTS between the two of them, but nooooooooooo, she’s supposed to stay demure and quiet and act Like An Adult!!!!”

“Can’t believe he left some of her sexts in. Releasing all those messages feels very icky,” agreed a separate “Bachelorette” fan.

Another Redditor who agreed regarding Strader including a sex from Tran wrote, “This alone tells us he just wants to humiliate her. There is no his side. He is TRASH.”

“He managed to black out all the pics he didn’t like and messages he sent that he didn’t like, yet somehow didn’t block out her sexts to him? He’s vile,” concurred someone else.

Strader’s Attempts to Tell His Truth Didn’t Impress ‘Bachelorette’ Fans

After Strader deleted his second video from his Instagram page, “The Bachelorette” fans took to Reddit once again.

“I knew that was going to happen. To think that he thought posting that was going to go well for him makes it even funnier to me [to be honest]. He needs to learn to keep the main thing the main thing and get off the internet,” one fan noted.

“The fact that he deleted it a second time goes to show you that he was doing more to win the public court of approval. Once he realized that no one was buying his ‘truth,’ he decided to backtrack,” suggested another Redditor.

That same Redditor continued, “The whole posting and deleting including posting the intimate ones goes to show you how thoughtless this man is. Classless.”

In addition, they noted, “If you’re going to be a good guy, be a good guy. And if you’re going to be bad, at least grow a spine and display your [expletive] loud and proud.”

“It’s so [expletive] of him to put these text messages on blast considering that he included sexts between the two of them and conversations regarding substances being involved,” commented someone else.

The commenter added, “Jenn is literally in [Physician Assistant] school and it almost seems as if he wants her to be kicked out.”

“He’s such an insecure boy (not a man) clearly tried to save face but can’t he already is a villain in the court of public opinion, he’s just further digging his own grave,” wrote another “Bachelorette” fan.