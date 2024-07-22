Fans Get Passionate About Devin Strader, How Long Does Jenn Tran Keep Him?

Jenn Tran is ABC’s “The Bachelorette” lead for 2024 and she is focused on finding love. During episode 2, which aired on July 15, drama was in the air more than romance, at times. Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about some of the chaos involving the men, especially suitor Devin Strader.

What did fans say about Strader and how long does he last on Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette”? Spoilers indicate he will be around quite a while, so there may be more chaos involving him on the way.

Warning! Major “The Bachelorette” spoilers below!

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Have Strong Opinions About Devin Strader

During episode 2 of “The Bachelorette,” Strader stirred up some drama during the group date. While it’s common for contestants to interrupt one another to get time with the lead, some thought Strader took things too far.

Not everybody, however, agreed Strader’s behavior was problematic, especially on Reddit.

“Devin is giving MAJOR crazy,” one viewer suggested in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Devin is literally my favorite,” countered another Redditor.

Someone else commented, “Devin doesn’t really do it for me personally, but this week I turned to my husband and I said ‘if I was Jenn, I would love Devin.'”

“I’m sorry but Devin is hilarious,” added a different poster.

“Super confused at the overwhelming Devin support,” suggested a separate Redditor.

Fans Who Dislike Strader Were Quite Vocal About It

After the ice cream drama played out, a lot of “Bachelorette” fans on Instagram noted their annoyance with him.

“I’m not a fan of Devin at all,” one Instagram user noted.

Another Instagram user shared, “I think he’s one of the only guys there for Jenn, the other guys seem to be obsessed with Devin!”

Someone else wrote, “Devin is a control freak which will make him toxic relationship #? For Jenn.”

“Devin grosses me out! Like a child getting his way,” a different Instagram user added.

A separate comment read, “Devin is telling us all who he is. Devin wants to win. He said he always wins. He’s great at smooth talking because he has had a lot of practice!”

Spoilers Indicate Strader Receives Jenn Tran’s Final Rose

As “The Bachelorette” viewers, and Tran, try to decide what to think of Strader, spoilers suggest he is one to keep an eye on this season.

On May 31, podcaster and blogger Reality Steve shared big “The Bachelorette” spoilers about how Tran’s season ends. He posted the scoop on Instagram, revealing that Strader made it to the finale.

“Jenn’s Overnights and Finale were filmed on the big island of Hawaii. Her final 2 men were: Marcus Shoberg [and] Devin Strader…Jenn is engaged to Devin Strader,” Reality Steve wrote.

Although some “Bachelorette” fans will doubt the accuracy of Reality Steve’s spoilers, he indicated he’s confident in what he reported.

In addition, Reality Steve broke down episode-by-episode spoilers on his blog on July 10. He noted that Strader gets a one-on-one date ahead of the fifth rose ceremony, and during that date he’ll admit to Tran he’s falling for her.

Strader will later have a hometown date in Houston, Texas. According to Reality Steve’s “Bachelorette” spoilers, Strader and Tran get engaged during her final rose ceremony in Hawaii.