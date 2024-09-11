Fans React to Devin Strader Sharing 100s of Text Messages Exchanged With Jenn Tran

“The Bachelorette” winner Devin Strader has taken to social media to share his side of what went wrong in his relationship with Jenn Tran.

During the finale of Tran and Strader’s season, she confronted him after revealing they had already broken up. Strader mostly sat silently on the couch throughout the segment.

On September 10, Strader posted a lengthy video on Instagram and included screenshots of hundreds of text messages exchanged with Tran during their short-lived relationship. “The Bachelorette” fans had a lot to say about it all.

Devin Strader Wanted to Provide ‘Context to the Situation’ With Jenn Tran

In a comment on Strader’s Instagram post, “The Bachelorette” star acknowledged the video was edited and the original post had been deleted.

“The original post has been altered in order to respect sensitive information that was unintentionally shared. I wish nothing more than to take accountability going forward & move on with my life. Thank you,” he explained.

Strader’s note about deleting the first version received over 155 comments just on its own.

He began the video by acknowledging, “I know there are plenty of people upset with me right now.” Strader added, “I wanted to come on here and hopefully give a little more context to the situation due to the things being said about me.”

The video contained screenshots of many of the texts Strader and Tran exchanged with one another throughout their brief engagement. He received some likes on the post and a few supportive comments. However, most of the feedback he received on Instagram was negative.

“Not you deleting the first video. Was it Sam’s comment,” teasingly asked one responder.

Fellow “The Bachelorette” contestant Sam McKinney left an emoji with the middle finger as a comment on Strader’s initial post. In response to the call-out on Strader’s new post, McKinney commented with a string of laughing emojis.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Brayden Bowers commented, “At this point I feel like you should just quit. You’re making it worse.”

Nearly 100 Instagram users responded to Bowers’ comment, agreeing with his take. “Brayden with the comment of the year,” wrote one.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Blasted Strader

Strader’s choice to post the text message screenshots did not win over fans.

“How on earth can someone post intimate texts from someone they cared about?! This is mortifying. This was not the way to redeem yourself. How disappointing to see,” one “Bachelorette” fan commented on his post.

“Definitely the worst final pick in the history of bachelor nation,” suggested a second “Bachelorette” fan.

“Not this man spending more effort with these videos than the relationship itself, 🗑️” added someone else.

“Devin: I’m really sorry if I hurt you Also Devin: posts all their private texts,” another critic wrote.

“At least you’re finally getting the engagement you really wanted: social media engagement,” quipped a separate commenter.

One franchise fan declared, “Congratulations Juan Pablo! You have officially been dethroned, 🎉🎉🎉” referring to former “The Bachelor” star Juan Pablo Galavis.

“Devin always kept it real… Jen needs therapy. A lot of it,” countered a supporter of Strader’s.

“Anyone that cannot clearly read these text messages and see for themselves that he was there for her every step of the way has chosen to be emotionally invested in hating him,” added another supporter.

That Instagram user continued, “She tried ending it more than once and honestly she was flat out mean to him at times.”

“Jenn defamed his character. Obviously posting private convos is not great, it feels like he had no other option to try to restore his reputation. It really does feel like he tried in the relationship, and she did lie,” read another response.

“I’m gonna say this loud enough so the back of the class hears. If you have to go through this much trouble to defend yourself….you’re doing it wrong. You can stop now,” wrote another critic.