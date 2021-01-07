Did Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Play a Role in His Split From Kelley Flanagan?

On New Year’s Eve, Peter Weber announced his split from his former contestant-turned-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan shortly before the two were set to move in together. New details are now emerging about the influence of the former Bachelor‘s controversial mom, Barb, on their breakup.

“Kelley did think Barb was very controlling and overbearing but she tried to not let it affect their relationship,” a source told E! News. “Barb put a lot of pressure on them, which was definitely hard.”

As another source told Entertainment Tonight, “Barb was very involved and expected to be a major priority within Peter and Kelley’s relationship.”

While Barb’s involvement with Weber’s love life, first showcased when he was The Bachelor, was an issue, it seems the former couple had other differences.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Weber wrote, “Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up. Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her.”

According to the Entertainment Tonight source, “The move was the final straw in some ongoing issues in their relationship; the biggest of which was that they were not on the same page about how they approached relationships.” They also cited a need for personal growth on Weber’s end.

The E! News insider said Flanagan is heartbroken, but felt Weber becoming increasingly distant and unable to commit. They added, “[Peter] is also very upset about the situation and doesn’t know if he’s making the right choice. He thinks he will regret this eventually.”

Weber and Flanagan had an early spark on his season of The Bachelor, having serendipitously met before filming began. Though Flanagan was eventually eliminated, after his romances from the show ended, the two reconnected and while quarantining together sparked romance rumors.

Barb Has Commented on Their Split

Weber announced his split on Instagram, writing in part, “I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.” He added, “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for.”

Barb took to his comment section to weigh in on the split. She wrote “Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid. Those who have expressed it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad.”

Her affection for Flanagan was known, listing the lawyer as her favorite from Weber’s season.

Flanagan Is Currently Staying With Family

Before their split, Flanagan was going to leave Chicago to live with Weber in New York City. With their breakup, Flanagan now has to figure out what will be her next living situation.

“She’s staying with her family but plans to go back to Chicago,” the source told E! News. “She has also considered starting over in a new city but no concrete plans for that yet.”

According to the source, the former couple has been in contact, but only to figure out what to do about their New York apartment.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Nation Fan Favorites Host New Podcast