Accuser Will Speak out if Eazy Nwachukwu Gets ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Call

A woman who accused The Bachelorette contestant Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu of sexual assault has kept her name and details of the story out of the media. But she says that’ll change if Nwachukwu makes subsequent appearances as part of the Bachelor franchise.

“It will depend on if they still use him in the franchise if I use my name,” she told Heavy. “If he gets sent to Paradise, I will allow my name to be used. I hope it doesn’t come to that, but if it does, I am ready.”

Bachelor in Paradise is the show’s summer spin-off that features former contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette pairing up on the beach. After not airing the show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of casting choices for the franchise in 2021.

“Obviously, we didn’t shoot last summer, so now we are going to have multiple seasons, it’s going to be a murderers’ row of choices of people,” host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly in November.

Allegations levied against Nwachukwu first came to light in October when a woman said in a series of tweets that she had a non-consensual sexual encounter with the former NFL receiver. The tweets were later deleted at the recommendation of her legal counsel.

Heavy has reached out to ABC for comment.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Eazy Was an Early Fan Favorite on The Bachelorette

Eazy was one of the standouts of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, bursting through a paper sign in a salmon suit to introduce himself to Clare Crawley. He also made a good early impression on Tayshia Adams, who awarded him with a group date rose after a game of Splashball in the pool.

But Eazy’s relationships with both Clare and Tayshia haven’t been given much air time. While he’s made brief appearances as a comic relief character, very little has been revealed about how his relationship progressed with either woman.

Eazy has also dialed back his social media use. After tweeting often leading up to the premiere of the show, he hasn’t tweeted once since Oct. 14, shortly after the allegation of sexual assault began making rounds. He also made a couple TikToks parodying the show, but hasn’t posted one in weeks.

Eazy Will Be Eliminated Soon

Reality Steve has already revealed the final four contestants of Tayshia’s portion of the season and Eazy is not among that group.

While a preview for episode eight showed Eazy telling Tayshia, “I honestly feel like I’m falling in love with you,” his time on the show is running out. The one-on-one date for Eazy very well may be his last moment on the show with the finale just a few weeks away.

Given the serious allegations Eazy is facing, it will likely be his last moment as a member of the Bachelor franchise as well.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Alum Reveals Second Pregnancy Loss