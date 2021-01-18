Eazy Nwachukwu of ‘The Bachelorette’ Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations

Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu went silent on social media before the end of his run on The Bachelorette and didn’t appear at the “Men Tell All” special in December amid allegations that he raped a woman a decade ago. After nearly two months away from Instagram, Nwachukwu returned to social media in January and appeared to deny the claims.

“There’s been a lot of serious things said about me that aren’t true,” Nwachukwu wrote in part on an Instagram post. “But I came out of this year appreciating friends and family that know me and the man I am.”

The allegations surfaced in October when a woman tweeted about a non-consensual sexual experience she had with Nwachukwu. An investigation conducted by ABC into the matter was ruled “inconclusive” and Nwachukwu continued to get air time on the show, eventually finishing 12th place.

Details of Nwachukwu’s Alleged Assault Are Graphic

In December, Huffington Post published an investigation that detailed the alleged incident. In the report, a woman named Lauren (who asked her last name by withheld over privacy concerns) said that Nwachukwu raped her at a 2010 New Year’s Eve party. She said that at the time she was an 18-year-old high school student and he was a sophomore at Texas A&M University.

Here’s an excerpt from the report with some of the graphic details of the allegation:

The next thing Lauren remembers was waking up to the back of her shirt being pulled on by Nwachukwu, who was penetrating her. She recalls him suggesting that she perform oral sex on him. She told him no and asked him to get off of her. He ignored her request. Lauren then remembers the other girl in the room waking up and yelling at Nwachukwu to “get the f*** off of her.” (HuffPost reached out to this person for comment, but did not hear back.) At that point, he stopped. Lauren said that she then got up and ran out of the house and spent the rest of the night in another house on the property.

Lauren told Huffington Post that she came forward with the story because she was concerned that his exposure on ABC would give him “access to a plethora of vulnerable women.” ABC and The Bachelor have not commented on the allegations.

Don’t Expect to See Eazy Nwachukwu Again on ABC

Nwachukwu’s absence at the “Men Tell All” was unexplained, but an explanation wasn’t really necessary. It’s not hard to understand why ABC would distance itself from a contestant facing such serious allegations.

Even fellow contestants from season 16 of The Bachelorette seem to be keeping their distance from Nwachukwu. While one contestant, Joe Park, shared a screenshot in December that showed several of the contestants, including Nwachukwu, on a Zoom call, he hasn’t appeared on other meet-ups, like Demar Jackson’s “Party-Tricks or Push-ups” show.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Nwachukwu won’t be making an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise or any other Bachelor properties.

