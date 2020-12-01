Uzoma ‘Eazy’ Nwachukwu on The Bachelorette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu spent four years as an NFL wide receiver, but in 2020 he’s gained notoriety for his time as a contestant on The Bachelorette.

The 29-year-old marketing agent has stood out as a comedic member of the cast, but his time on the show has been mired by controversy and serious allegations from his past.

Here’s what you should know about Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu:

1. Eazy Played for 4 NFL Teams

Eazy starred at Texas A&M where he racked up 2,239 receiving yards, 19 receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. But all that collegiate success didn’t translate to a long-lasting NFL career.

He wasn’t selected in the 2013 NFL Draft and signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He spent his time in Houston on the team’s practice squad, then made brief stops with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Dallas Cowboys.

Eazy’s time in the NFL came to an end when he was released by the Cowboys in September 2017. He never made an appearance in an NFL regular season game.

2. Eazy Was Accused of Sexual Assault

Eazy’s time in the ABC spotlight has been mired by controversy. Shortly after the season premiere of The Bachelorette, a woman came forward with allegations that she once had a non-consensual sexual encounter with Eazy.

ABC subsequently investigated the claims, but determined them to be “inconclusive.” Still, it could be the reason why Eazy has been mostly relegated into a background character on The Bachelorette, who only serves as comic relief.

The woman accusing Eazy of sexual assault has remained anonymous to this point, but says she would come forward with her name and details of her experience if he’s asked to be a part of Bachelor in Paradise.

3. Eazy Now Works as a Sports Marketing Agent

After his time in the NFL, Eazy joined the staff of the sports agency that once represented him. He’s now works for Athletes First as an NFL marketing agent.

Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Jalen Ramsey are just a few of the star NFL players who are represented by Athletes First. Eazy’s job is turning their elite ability on the football field into lucrative endorsements and appearances in commercials.

It’s probably not the career he had in mind when he made his foray into the NFL ranks, but it’s one that fits his big personality.

4. Before ‘The Bachelorette,’ Eazy Starred on ‘Hard Knocks’

Eazy, who went by the nickname “E.Z.” at the time, was one the breakout stars of Hard Knocks in 2015. The HBO series follows a different NFL training camp each year with players fighting for play time, roster spots, and opportunities. Eazy was one of those players when Hard Knocks documented the Texans’ training camp.

His teammates were confused by the “E.Z.” nickname, because — in the words of his teammate, Cecil Shorts III — “his name has 30 letters and none of them are ‘E.'”

It was a sad ending to the show for Eazy, though. He was released at the conclusion of training camp that season and moved on to the Dolphins a couple days later.

5. Eazy Found Clare’s Time as ‘The Bachelorette’ to Be ‘Refreshing’

Not everyone on The Bachelorette was put off by Clare Crawley’s abrupt and speedy time as the show’s lead. Eazy — who’s been tweeting about the Bachelor franchise for years — appreciated Clare’s straight-to-the-point season.

“I thought it was refreshing,” Eazy said on Bachelor Happy Hour in October. “That was something that drew me closer to her because like when she says something she’s not like dancing around anything.”

A particularly impressive moment for Eazy was when Clare immediately eliminated Brandon Goss after he couldn’t come up with a substantial reason why he came on the show.

“Let’s go back to that Brandon situation, clearly it wasn’t what she wanted and it wasn’t the way that she wanted it to go,” Eazy said. “She could’ve just kept him, but she was like ‘No, I know what I want and I’ve been through this before and I’m not going to waste your time. I’m just going to cut it and move on.’

“So just seeing that and other things she’s done in the house was kind of inspiring because anyone can just go along with anything and just go along with the script. She was just like I’m going to make this journey my own and I’m going to play by my rules.”

