Bachelor Nation Gathers for Long-Awaited Wedding

A wedding gave a handful of “The Bachelor” franchise alums a chance to reunite and party together over the weekend. Former franchise producer Elan Gale married Molly Quinn and Bachelor Nation had a blast celebrating with them.

The Wedding Guest List Included Many Bachelor Nation Veterans

As Gale’s IMDb page notes, he worked in various producer roles within “The Bachelor” franchise from 2009 to 2019. Since leaving the franchise, he has gone on to develop and guide several other shows, including “FBoy Island” and “The GOAT.”

On September 8, Gale posted about his wedding day on his Instagram page. “We had an amazing wedding, surrounded by friends and family and great food and music and we just feel so overwhelmed and enveloped in love and community,” he wrote.

“It was magic. It was the best day of our lives. The only thing we would have changed was having more time to connect deeply with all the people who came from far and wide to support us and celebrate,” he added.

Social media posts shared by wedding guests showed that Bachelor Nation was well-represented at Gale and Quinn’s wedding. Ben Higgins and his pregnant wife Jess Clarke were there, as were former franchise host Chris Harrison and his wife Lauren Zima.

Bachelor Nation couples Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, along with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon attended and seemed to have a blast. In addition, J.P. Rosenbaum, Nick Viall and his wife, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Bushnell Luyendyk, as well as Katie Thurston attended as well.

Franchise Stars Gushed Over the Newlyweds

Gale’s Instagram post about this wedding was flooded with well wishes from Bachelor Nation.

Iaconetti gushed, “It’s been an honor to witness your love last night and throughout the years. We love you so much!!”

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Haley Ferguson wrote, “Congratulations!!!! So insanely happy for the both of you and your beautiful love!”

Catherine Giudici added, “Yayyyyyyy!!! 🥰🥹❤️”

Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown also left comments with heart emojis.

Iaconetti also shared a post about the wedding on her own Instagram page. “The bride and/or groom have witnessed me at my messiest and my most vulnerable, but now I’m anxious to interact with them and not worthy of being here.”

She added, “Am I the only one who feels like their friends turn into royalty on their wedding day?”

On a group photo that Haibon posted on his Instagram page, former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe commented, “Crop me in I’m so sad I had to miss it.”

Haibon replied, “@kaitlynbristowe should have brought a cardboard cutout of you and put it at our table.”

Zima shared a video montage of highlights from the wedding on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Watching these wonderful people find love, then witnessing it be forever love … that’s a great privilege.”

Several of the Bachelor Nation attendees left comments on Zima post, gushing over the event.

Harrison also left a lengthy note on his wife’s post.

“I met @theyearofelan when he was just a young up and coming producer on the Bachelor. I watched his ups and downs as a producer and as a human. We became very good friends over the years/decades pushing each other to be better,” he shared.

He continued, “Watching him find love with @mollycaitlynquinn and being witness to their story has been one of life’s great joys. I love you both and wish you a lifetime of weirdness and love.”