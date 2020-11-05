Will Election Results Interfere With ‘The Bachelorette’?

The Bachelorette airs tonight after being rescheduled to accommodate Election Day coverage on ABC. However, election results could still impact tonight’s episode as some key battleground states have yet to be called for either presidential candidate.

Host Chris Harrison took to Twitter to provide an update on tonight’s episode, writing, “PSA for #BachelorNation Tonight #TheBachelorette will air in its entirety. If there’s breaking news @ABC will break in but you won’t miss a thing. But we may go over the 2 hour mark so if you’re recording extend the end time to be safe.”

The Bachelorette is scheduled to air tonight at 8/7c.

Stars of Bachelor Nation Are Also Awaiting Election Result

The stars of Bachelor Nation have become increasingly vocal about their participation in the 2020 election, advocating for registration, voting and now sharing their experiences awaiting the results.

Politics was even theorized as a reason behind former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s split from ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. While Kufrin has been vocally in support of Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, Yrigoyen has made no secret of his vote for Donald Trump.

Despite their political differences, when someone commented on one of her Instagram posts, “Now I know the real reason he left and don’t blame him. He could do so much better with a level headed woman,” she responded, “it’s a shame this is the sentiment that people resort to.”

Chase McNary and James Taylor are among other vocal Trump supporters in Bachelor Nation. Flare is also reporting Harrison and former Bachelor Peter Weber are registered Republicans, though it is unclear who they support in this election. Rachel Lindsay, Mike Johnson and current frontrunner of Clare Crawley’s season, Dale Moss, are among Bachelor Nation’s Biden supporters.

‘The Bachelorette’ Will Return to Its Regularly Scheduled Time Next Week

While Bachelor Nation shows are typically a staple of Monday nights, production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic delayed this season’s release. With Dancing With The Stars airing on Monday, The Bachelorette was relegated to Tuesday night which put it in direct conflict with Election Day.

Despite this week’s rescheduled showing, next week it will air on November 10 at 8/7c and stay on Tuesdays through the remainder of the season. Popsugar is predicting the following schedule for the remainder of the season:

“Thursday, Nov. 5 — Episode 4: Clare leaves and Tayshia arrives! Note that this episode is on a different night than usual because of Election Day coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 3 Tuesday, Nov. 10 — Episode 5: One-on-one date, group date, two-on-one date Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Episode 6: One-on-one date, group date, one-on-one date Tuesday, Nov. 24 — Episode 7: One-on-one date, second one-on-one date, third one-on-one date Tuesday, Dec. 1 — Episode 8: Some form of “meet the family” dates. This would usually be the hometown visits week, but with COVID-19 filming restrictions, we’re assuming that there won’t be any traveling out to the hometowns — families might visit the resort after quarantining or do some kind of virtual visit. Tuesday, Dec. 8 — Episode 9: Fantasy suites Tuesday, Dec. 15 — Episode 10: “The Men Tell All” special episode Tuesday, Dec. 22 — Episode 11: Part one of the season finale Tuesday, Dec. 29 — Episode 12: Part two of the season finale and the “After the Rose” special”

