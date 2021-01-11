Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? 1/11/2021

It’s week two of the new season of The Bachelor, and Matt James is sending more women home. Thus far, spoilers confirm that at least four women will be leaving the swanky hotel on Monday night, leaving James with 19 women (or fewer) heading into week three.

After meeting all of the women, James gave roses to Bri, Rachael, Chelsea, Sarah, MJ, Serena P, Khaylah, Kristin, Kit, Magi, Pieper, Mari, Illeana, Jessenia, Kaili, Marylynn, Serena C., Lauren, Sydney, Alana, Katie, Anna, and Victoria. This week, four of these women will be eliminated.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

According to Stylecaster, Sydney J., Alana, Illeana, and Khaylah all say goodbye to James on the January 11 episode. And while you may think that this will allow James to narrow things down, producers have decided to spice things up this season; five women will join the journey for love after the second rose ceremony. You can read more about the new ladies here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sydney Johnson, 28

Sydney is a 28-year-old marketing professional from Nashville, Tennessee.

She is “opinionated” and will always “give facts over being a shoulder to cry on.”

Interestingly, she told ABC producers that she “hates awkward dinner conversation.” Perhaps it’s a good thing that Matt James sent her home before she was able to experience one on national television.

You can follow her on Instagram by clicking here.

Alana Anne Milne, 26

Alana traveled from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to meet Matt James, hoping to fall in love. Alana works as a photographer, and her dream is to be a restaurant critic for Michelin-star rated restaurants.

Alana loves to cook and travel, but, unfortunately, she didn’t connect with James on the level needed to keep moving forward on the show.

Alana’s Instagram is linked here.

Illeana Pennetto, 25

Illeana decided to join the cast of The Bachelor to try to find love. She took to Instagram ahead of the premiere, making her casting official.

“As if 2020 hadn’t been crazy enough I decided to do a thing,” she captioned a photo of herself meeting Matt James for the first time.

Illeana works as a health food developer in New York City. She started her own company called “Funky Munky Energy.”

She recently got out of a four-and-a-half year relationship, and told producers that she was looking to find her “missing puzzle piece.”

You can find her on Instagram here.

Khaylah Epps, 28

A health care advocate from Durham, North Carolina, Khaylah is looking for a respectful man with emotional intelligence, and a desire to give back.”

A sign that Khaylah’s time on The Bachelor has come to an end is that she’s been active on social media.

“The thing that is really hard, and really amazing, is giving up on being perfect and beginning the work of becoming yourself,” she captioned a selfie that she posted over the weekend.

You can find Khaylah on Instagram here.

