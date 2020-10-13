Who Gets Eliminated First on The Bachelorette 2020 Premiere?

Tonight is the much anticipated first episode of Clare Crawley’s season of ABC’s hit reality show The Bachelorette, and rumors have been flying around since the show started filming a few months ago. Luckily, we do know a few things for sure, including which men get sent home on the first night of filming.
Thanks to blogger Reality Steve, plenty of information has gotten out about what happens on the set this year, including who receives the first impression rose, what may have gone down with Clare and Dale, and who did not make it past the first night of filming.
Spoiler Warning: This post will contain spoilers for the first episode of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Read at your own risk.
Who Gets Sent Home on the Premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020?
There are seven total men who get sent home on the first night of The Bachelorette. Reality Steve has noted that these men do not return to the show later on in the season to meet the next Bachelorette.
The men who get sent home on tonight’s premiere are:
AJ Yalawan
Chris Conran
Jeremy Higgins
Jordan Manier
Mike Tobin
Page Pressley
Robby Stahl
Reality Steve also reported that there were some additional men flown in to meet Tayshia who never met Clare.
Clare Will Meet 31 Men on Her First Night as the Bachelorette
While her season may not end traditionally if the rumors are true, we do know that Clare will be meeting all of her men on the first night of filming, as has been traditionally the case for both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. There are 31 men on the show this season.
These are the men Clare will meet in the premiere episode:
- AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, California
- Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, California
- Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, New York
- Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Arizona
- Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio
- Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Massachusets
- Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, California
- Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah
- Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, South Dakota
- Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Arizona
- Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, California
- Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Florida
- Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, California
- Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas
- Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Virginia
- Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia
- Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, New York
- Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, New York
- Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, California
- Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Illinois
- Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas
- Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, New York
- Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Florida
- Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W. Virginia
- Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas
- Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Alabama
- Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey
- Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah
The Bachelorette airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday nights on ABC.
