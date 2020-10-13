Who Gets Eliminated First on The Bachelorette 2020 Premiere?

Tonight is the much anticipated first episode of Clare Crawley’s season of ABC’s hit reality show The Bachelorette, and rumors have been flying around since the show started filming a few months ago. Luckily, we do know a few things for sure, including which men get sent home on the first night of filming.

Thanks to blogger Reality Steve, plenty of information has gotten out about what happens on the set this year, including who receives the first impression rose, what may have gone down with Clare and Dale, and who did not make it past the first night of filming.

Spoiler Warning: This post will contain spoilers for the first episode of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Read at your own risk.

Who Gets Sent Home on the Premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020?

There are seven total men who get sent home on the first night of The Bachelorette. Reality Steve has noted that these men do not return to the show later on in the season to meet the next Bachelorette.

The men who get sent home on tonight’s premiere are:

AJ Yalawan

Chris Conran

Jeremy Higgins

Jordan Manier

Mike Tobin

Page Pressley

Robby Stahl

Reality Steve also reported that there were some additional men flown in to meet Tayshia who never met Clare.

Clare Will Meet 31 Men on Her First Night as the Bachelorette

While her season may not end traditionally if the rumors are true, we do know that Clare will be meeting all of her men on the first night of filming, as has been traditionally the case for both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. There are 31 men on the show this season.

These are the men Clare will meet in the premiere episode:

AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, California

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, California

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, New York

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Arizona

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Massachusets

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, California

Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, South Dakota

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Arizona

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, California

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Florida

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, California

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Virginia

Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, New York

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, New York

Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, California

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Illinois

Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, New York

Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Florida

Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W. Virginia

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Alabama

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

The Bachelorette airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday nights on ABC.

