Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Tonight? 1/29

Matt James was forced to face what contestant Katie Thurston has called a “toxic environment” predicated upon a “mob mentality” at the end of last week’s episode of The Bachelor.

While there are still 20 women vying for his heart heading into the rose ceremony, the promo for tonight’s episode shows the real estate broker vowing, “I owe it to these women to create a safe space for them and that’s what I’m going to do.”

STOP! Do not read further unless you want spoilers on season 25 of The Bachelor.

Despite this week’s episode not being spoiled, it was easy to deduce who is in contention of going home based on the previously reported final five contestants and promotional photos and videos for tonight’s episode.

Reality Steve has already reported that James’ final five women are Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell.

The two one-on-one dates following the rose ceremony go to Kit Keenan and Kirkconnel. Based on promo pictures depicting Magi Tareke and Ryan Claytor and sneak peeks of tonight’s date, the following five women remain at danger of being eliminated:

It Looks Likely ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson Will Be on the Chopping Block

Will “Queen” Victoria Larson end her reign tonight? At the forefront of bullying accusations, she seems the most likely to go home in what ABC Executive Rob Mills has teased as a “satisfying for everyone” ending.

During a clip of tonight’s episode, James confronts Larson about calling Claytor “a ho for being a dancer,” she rebutted, “That was completely taken out of context.”

He did not seem to buy her defense, asking, “What context would calling somebody a ho be acceptable to be taken in?”

While the end of the conversation was not shown, Larson eventually is hunched over in a hallway proclaiming, “I feel physically, physically sick,” before it cuts to a scene of the former football player closing the door for an SUV as it drives away.

Could Anna Redman Go Home After Her Accusations Brittany Galvin Is an Escort?

Last week, Anna Redman shared rumors one of the new contestants, Brittany Galvin, could be an escort. This seems to be the rumor Thurston took to James last week, calling it one that “literally could ruin their lives.”

While she is initially seen in the promo crying, telling James, “I feel horrible,” she is eventually spotted saying “I don’t give a f*** anymore.”

If James is trying to eliminate the contestants spreading rumors, as he claims, she would most assuredly be eliminated.

Catalina Morales, Lauren Maddox and Mari Pepin Have Not Gotten Much Airtime This Season

Catalina Morales, Lauren Maddox and Mari Pepin were not easily identifiable on any sneak peek of date for this week, meaning any of them could be eliminated.

Viewers are unlikely to be shocked by their potential exits as none of the women have gotten much airtime throughout the season.

Stay tuned for updates on who leaves the house. James’ journey for love can be watched on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

