Elizabeth Corrigan Posts Then Deletes ‘Bachelorette’-like Photos

Elizabeth Corrigan was sent home on the Monday, January 31, 2022, episode of “The Bachelor” after some major drama. Elizabeth had been in a bit of a feud with the season villain, Shanae Ankney, who mocked her for saying that she had been diagnosed with ADHD.

During Monday night’s episode, the back-and-forth continued, and Clayton Echard decided to try to get to the bottom of it. He sat down with the women in hopes of figuring out what was going on, and, perhaps, finding a solution.

During their with Clayton, Shanae accused Elizabeth of bullying her. From there, Clayton decided that it was best to send Elizabeth home — which surprised and upset many fans. Many viewers have shown their support for Elizabeth, and several seem to want her to become the next “Bachelorette.” A post after being eliminated led even more fans to think that she could become the next lead. She later deleted the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Elizabeth Posted Photos With Rose Petals & Later Deleted it

After watching the show back, Clayton issued a public apology to Elizabeth.

“I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through. I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place, but at the time I thought it was, solely, petty drama,” the post on his Instagram Story read.

“I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known. Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused. I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions,” he continued, adding that he is “learning from [his] mistakes.”

Shortly after her time on the show came to an end, Elizabeth took to her Instagram account to share some photos that she took of herself surrounded by rose petals — very “Bachelor”-esque.

“Being different doesn’t make you lesser, it makes [you] strong because you have to overcome,” Elizabeth, who identifies as neurodivergent, captioned her post. “YOU get to decide how to react. YOU get to decide in that moment who you will be. Choose integrity. Choose respect. Choose yourself,” the caption continued. The post, which can be seen on Reddit, has since been deleted.

Several Fans Want Elizabeth to Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’

On February 2, 2022, Elizabeth shared another post on Instagram, this time without flower petals. She opened up a bit about her past, and what she has been through after being diagnosed with ADHS and “sensory processing issues.”

“Though I did not find love with @claytonechard and am left still searching for my final rose I did find love in all of you, especially in the neuro-divergent,” Elizabeth’s caption read in part. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments with support for the reality star — and many would like to see her journey to find love continue.

“Next Bachelorette,” one Instagram user commented on Elizabeth’s post.

“If you aren’t the next bachelorette, I will riot,” another person added.

“My vote is you for next bachelorette! You deserve it,” a third comment read.

“Next Bachelorette please,” a fourth person wrote.

