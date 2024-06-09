‘Bachelor’ Personality Announces Pregnancy Days After Son’s 1st Birthday

Former “Bachelor” star Emily Ferguson and her husband, NHL star William Karlsson, are expecting their second child together. The couple announced the exciting news on social media on June 7.

“Our family is growing. Baby Karlsson #2 is joining us in December and we couldn’t be happier. Beckham is going to be the BEST Big Brother,” Ferguson captioned an Instagram post that included some snaps from a family photoshoot.

On her Instagram Stories, Ferguson said that she told her immediate family straight away because she has “zero chill.”

Ferguson and Karlsson welcomed their son, Beckham in 2023; he turned one in May 2024. The two have been married since 2022. Ferguson rose to reality television fame on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016 alongside her twin sister, Haley Ferguson.

Emily Ferguson Said Her Second Pregnancy Was Planned

Shortly after announcing the exciting baby news, Ferguson did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories to answer some fan questions. One person asked if the couple’s second child was “planned.”

“Very much planned,” Ferguson replied. “I’m too much of a planner to not plan my pregnancies tracked my ovulation like crazy!!! And because I was still breastfeeding at the time it was hard to figure out my cycle,” she added.

Ferguson also replied to a fan who asked how she was feeling this time around.

“This pregnancy has been much easier than my last pregnancy! I was nauseous and vomiting for about 2 weeks that’s it!!! I’m way more exhausted but I know that normal because this time I’m chasing a toddler around but overall i feel amazing and have no cravings and very minimal symptoms,” she responded.

As far as having two kids under two, Ferguson is excited to have her kids “close in age.”

“I always told Will that once we have kids let’s just have them back to back!! I feel a bit in over my head sometimes but overall I’m feeling excited and I’m grateful to be surrounded by a lot of people who help us! We are blessed with an amazing support system and we couldn’t do it without them,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

Emily Ferguson & William Karlsson Know the Gender of Their Second Child

Ferguson said she was excited to share the baby news with her “Instagram family” and that she plans on sharing more details in the coming weeks.

“We do know the gender so I’ll do a gender reveal soon!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Ferguson is due in December, which is in the middle of hockey season (Karlsson plays center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights), but she doesn’t seem to worried about the timing.

“I’m actually really happy it’s just not in the middle of play offs,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’m way more relaxed going into this pregnancy lol and I do not think Haley will be here this time around we will have to wait and see! But we each got to experience one another’s births already so im just so grateful for that,” she added.

