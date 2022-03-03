‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Twins Celebrate Joint Bachelorette Party in Vegas: PHOTOS

The Ferguson twins had a final fling in Vegas.

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Haley and Emily Ferguson celebrated their upcoming nuptials at a joint bachelorette weekend in Nevada. The duo, who will turn 30-years-old later this year, first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016, and then went on to try their luck at love again on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The sisters left Bachelor Nation still single, but in December 2020, Emily announced her engagement to NHL player William Karlsson, according to People. Then, in May 2021, her twin sister Haley accepted a proposal from pro hockey player Oula Palve, E! News reported.

The sisters are extremely close as Bachelor Nation fans know from their past as a package deal, so it’s no wonder they decided to celebrate their final days as bachelorettes with a joint party weekend in Sin City.

The Sisters Celebrated Their Upcoming Weddings in Their Hometown of Las Vegas

The Ferguson sisters opted to have their bachelorette weekend in a city that’s close to their hearts.

“We celebrated our bachelorette in our hometown of Viva Las Vegas!” the sisters told Us Weekly,

In photos shared on their Instagram pages, the Ferguson sisters gave fans a look at their “Fergies Final Fling” as well as their coordinating, blinged-out cowgirl outfits that included fringed-embellished handbags with their future last names printed on them.

Haley captioned a slideshow to thank her bridesmaids for coordinating the “amazing celebration.” She also thanked @resortsworldlv for hosting the weekend and added, “We absolutely cannot wait to get married here!”

Us Weekly reported that the sisters booked a suite for their bridesmaids at Crockfords Las Vegas, and were later joined by about 20 more friends. The outlet noted that there were no Bachelor Nation alumni at the party, although the brides-to-be did invite pals Lauren Lane and Amanda Stanton, who couldn’t make the trip.

The festivities included a Luke Bryan concert and meet and greet, as well as an after-party at Dawg House. The morning after included a spa day at Fountain of Youth at Awana Spa and a trip to a salon. The group later enjoyed dinner, then karaoke at Red Tail before hitting another nightclub.

The sisters also shared videos of them dancing. Emily captioned one clip with, “We had no fun at all.”

Emily & Haley Ferguson have Already Revealed They Will Have Separate Wedding Dates

While they are doing their wedding-related parties together, one thing the twin sisters won’t be doing is tying the knot in a double wedding. Following her sister’s engagement, Emily told E! the two were “excited” to celebrate certain milestones at the same time, but that they drew the line at sharing the same wedding day.

“We love doing everything together if it already isn’t obvious!” the “Bachelor in Paradise” alum said. “We will do a conjoined bachelorette and bridal shower, but definitely will have different wedding dates. I look forward to being married around the same time and then having babies around the same time as well.”

