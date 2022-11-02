Fans Go Wild Over ‘Bachelorette’ Star’s Surprising Family Addition

“The Bachelorette” fans were not expecting the major news one former star shared on social media this week, but they are thrilled nonetheless. Emily Maynard Johnson welcomed a new baby, but “Bachelor Nation” fans did not know she was even expecting again. Not only was the baby’s birth a surprise, but he was born with some significant health conditions that even Maynard did not expect.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emily Maynard Johnson & Husband Tyler Johnson Have Another Boy

On November 2, Maynard shared some family photos on her Instagram page. The first photo showed her sitting on the grass outdoors next to her husband, surrounded by her children. What nobody expected to see in a photo like this was a newborn baby. The former “Bachelorette” explained, “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world.” She added, “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family.”

Maynard shared baby Jones was in the NICU for a month after his birth, but he is home with the rest of the family now. “He’s absolutely the cherry on top,” the former “Bachelorette” gushed at the end of her caption. The other photos in her Instagram post showed various pictures of the newborn with his mom, his siblings, and from his early days in the hospital, and Maynard’s other children look delighted to have a new baby in the family.

When fans first met Maynard on “The Bachelor” with Brad Womack, she already had her daughter Ricki. Neither of her “Bachelor Nation” relationships lasted, but she found love close to home. She had always been quite vocal about wanting lots of babies, and she has definitely accomplished that goal since marrying her husband Tyler Johnson. In addition to Ricki, Maynard has sons Jennings Tyler, Gibson Kyle, and Gatlin Avery, as well as another daughter, Magnolia Belle. Maynard’s caption about Jones being the cherry on the top would seem to suggest he likely completes their family.

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Showered Maynard With Love & Support

Maynard talked to People about her newest arrival. “I am so grateful, but I’m still on my journey of processing everything. And I have to trust that it will all turn out alright.” In addition to being born with Down syndrome, Jones was diagnosed with a congenital colon abnormality. He needed surgery soon after his birth, and another surgery is on the horizon. The former “Bachelorette” noted she had chosen not to do genetic testing during her pregnancy, and learning of Jones’ medical challenges left her “in shock.” She explained, “It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be okay.” As Maynard worked to accept her newborn’s challenges, her oldest daughter stepped up with lots of support. “When I was in the hospital she sent me 47 roses to represent Jones’ 47 chromosomes,” she said of Ricki.

The mom of six immediately received an enormous outpouring of support from fans. Quite a few moms raising kids with Down syndrome commented on Maynard’s Instagram post, and they surely will provide her with a lot of comfort as she navigates her new reality.

“Congratulations mama! You are about to take a journey that’s like no other. It’s truly such a blessing!! Our little girl is everything we never knew we needed,” shared one fan.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! Welcome to the Lucky Few. Jones is absolutely perfect,” added another.

“You impress me so much! You have the cutest family and Jones is Adorable,” gushed someone else.

“A surprise indeed! Wow, talk about keeping a secret lol. Congrats Emily! Jones can’t possible [sic] have a better bunch of older siblings to love and protect him,” another comment read.