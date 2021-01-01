Former ‘Bachelorette’ Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy in 2020. The now-mother-of-five revealed that she came down with the rare condition while she was pregnant with her fifth child.

Maynard Johnson shared the update on her Instagram stories as part of a 2020 recap. The diagnosis came sometime in the late summer, just one month before Maynard Johnson gave birth to her daughter, Magnolia Belle. The former reality star said that she had to wear a patch over her eye.

In the photo, Maynard Johnson was lounging in a gray tank top, wearing a black patch that resembled an eye mask over one of her eyes. She wasn’t wearing any makeup in the shot and her blond hair looked a bit disheveled as she peered into the camera with one open eye.

“Got Bell’s Palsy and had to wear a patch,” she captioned the snap.

Bell’s Palsy Is a Condition That Causes Partial Facial Paralysis & Is Usually Temporary

Bell’s Palsy is a condition that can happen to anyone at any age. The cause of Bell’s Palsy isn’t known.

“The symptoms of Bell’s palsy include sudden weakness in your facial muscles. In most cases, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of your face appear to droop. Your smile is one-sided, and your eye on that side resists closing,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

Thankfully, the condition is usually temporary. While it can take up to six months to completely regain all normal muscle function in the patient’s face, physical therapy can help speed up the process. According to the Mayo Clinic, some patients do not need any treatment at all.

It appears as though Maynard Johnson is doing better these days, as evidenced by her recent Instagram photos.

Maynard Johnson Also Revealed Why She Chose to Keep Her Fifth Pregnancy a Secret

In addition to revealing her Bell’s Palsy diagnosis, Maynard Johnson also revealed some never-before-seen photos of the newest addition to her family; her daughter, Magnolia “Nola” Belle.

As many fans know, Maynard Johnson didn’t announce that she was pregnant in 2020. In fact, after she found out, she said that she made a point to keep the pregnancy a secret. It wasn’t until she went to the hospital to give birth that the world knew that another Johnson family member was on the way.

After sharing some of the sweet moments of Nola Belle’s first few days of life, Maynard Johnson decided to share why she and her husband Tyler Johnson kept their pregnancy a secret.

“Lots of questions why I chose not to tell people about my pregnancy. Honestly, no real answer or plan. Lots going on in the world at the time, and social media/news gave me anxiety, so I just never put it on Instagram,” she wrote on a rainbow-colored background. “After a while, we decided it would be fun to just surprise everyone with a new baby!”

Maynard Johnson is also a mom to her daughter Ricki and her three sons, Jennings, Gibson, and Gatlin.

