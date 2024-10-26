Former ‘Bachelorette’ Says Fiance’s Death ‘Changed My Life & Soul Forever’

A former lead from “The Bachelorette” shared an emotional social media post on a difficult anniversary. Emily Maynard revealed that losing her former fiance 20 years ago “completely changed my life and soul forever.”

Several years before doing “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” Maynard had been involved with Ricky Hendrick, whose father Rick Hendrick, is the owner of the NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports.

On October 24, 2004, Ricky Hendrick and nine others boarded a plane to fly to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, shared ESPN in 2014. The plane crashed in Patrick County, Virginia, and there were no survivors.

As People noted, Maynard was just 18 when Ricky Hendrick, 24, died. Very shortly after Hendrick died, Maynard found out she was pregnant with their daughter.

On the 20th anniversary of her former fiance’s death, Maynard shared an emotional post about the loss on her Instagram page.

Emily Maynard’s Fiance Ricky Hendrick Died 20 Years Ago

Maynard’s post included a black-and-white photo of Maynard and Henrick. In her caption, she wrote, “20 years. How did this even happen?”

“It’s so strange to have a specific marker in time that completely changed my life and soul forever,” Maynard admitted.

She continued, “I look at pictures and don’t even recognize that girl anymore, no matter how much I wish I could.”

Maynard noted she has greatly changed in the 20 years since being with Hendrick. On the other hand, she shared, that she feels “I’ve been paralyzed at age 18 forever.”

“I have so many things I can’t wait to tell him. I can’t wait for him to meet my Tyler,” Maynard shared.

She continued, “I know they’ll love each other and that Ricky is so grateful for how well he has taken care of his girls.”

Her caption continued, “Thank you, God, for letting me be a part of his life and for allowing me the gift of being loved by him.”

Bachelor Nation met Maynard when she appeared on season 15 of “The Bachelor” in 2011. Brad Womack proposed to Maynard, but their engagement didn’t last long, noted People.

Maynard starred as “The Bachelorette” after her split with Womack. She left the show engaged to Jef Holm, but that relationship also ended quite quickly.

Away from television cameras, Maynard connected with her now-husband, Tyler Johnson. Maynard and Johnson wed in 2014, and have since added five more children to their family.

Bachelor Nation Sent Maynard Their Love & Support

Maynard’s mother, Susie Maynard, commented on her daughter’s Instagram post about the 20th anniversary of Hendrick’s death. “He was her first love, and she was his last, a beautiful love story that lives thru their daughter and all who got to be part of their lives.”

She continued, “My heart is with you both on this day of remembrance and tribute to a beautiful soul taken too soon.”

Womack commented, “You are a rare and beautiful human being, Emily. 💙”

The first “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter wrote, “Beautiful heartbreak and so well said. Sending love on this beautiful day.”

“What a soulful and beautiful tribute, @emilygmaynard – to have had love like that twice- you are blessed indeed and spread the light on. 🙌🏽 He’s proud of you and the family you’ve built, 😍” a supporter shared.

“Beautiful. Grief never goes away, it just changes over time. Sending you and your sweet family love,” added someone else.