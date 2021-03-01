Emmanuel Acho on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emmanuel Acho is the recently announced host for The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special. He is stepping into the role as the franchise’s historic season with its first Black Bachelor, Matt James, is being marred by various racism controversies.

“I’ve accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting [The Bachelor] After the Final Rose this year,” Acho wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming.”

He is taking over for longtime host Chris Harrison, who announced he would be “stepping aside for a period of time” amid backlash for an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay. When Lindsay asked Harrison about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism accusations, including photos of her at an “Old South” antebellum-style party, he was criticized for steamrolling the former Bachelorette and defending racism.

Both Harrison and Kirkconnell have apologized.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Acho Is a Best-Selling Author Who Wrote ‘Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man’

Discussing race is nothing new for Acho, who launched a YouTube series in June 2020 entitled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

In November of last year, he released the best-selling book of the same name. It was published as “An Oprah Book” under Oprah Winfrey’s imprint with Flatiron Books.

He described it on Instagram as “A book that answers all the racial questions you’ve been too afraid to ask.” As of January, he has sold more than 100,000 copies.

2. Acho Played Football in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles

Football runs in the family for Acho, whose older brother Sam has played with the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. Like Sam, Acho played football throughout college at the University of Texas.

He then went on to be a linebacker in the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns. After an injury sidelined that year, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After sustaining a thumb injury, he was waived in 2015.

3. Acho Has Broadcasting Experience with ESPN and Fox Sports

Through his time as a sports broadcaster and hosting his YouTube series, Acho is primed for this upcoming job.

After transitioning out of the NFL, he worked at the Longhorn Network before being promoted in 2018 to ESPN’s college football programming. He appeared alongside Jim Mora, taking over the roles of Jonathan Vilma and Chip Kelly.

He joined Fox Sports last year, hosting their afternoon show, Speak for Yourself.

4. Acho Appeared on Bachelor Nation’s Talking It Out Podcast

Fans of The Bachelor will recognize Acho as the inaugural guest of Bachelor Nation’s newest official podcast, Talking it Out.

He spoke with former contestants Mike Johnson and Lindsay’s husband, Bryan Abasolo. While on the show he revealed he was asked to join as a contestant on The Bachelorette in 2017 and recently after his book was published.

He joked about being too worried of judgment to ever be the show’s lead, predicting fans would say “I thought you were about uncomfortable conversations, not uncomfortable make-outs.”

5. Lindsay and Abasolo Named Acho Their Top Pick to Replace Harrison

The former Bachelorette and her husband were asked by People who they would like to see ABC hire following Harrison’s exit. They were on the same page: Acho.

Describing him as a “fantastic” choice, she told the publication, “[He’s] very outspoken about racial injustice, for social justice, and has pretty much been the person who said, ‘I can have these uncomfortable conversations, and people trust it.’ Who better to lead it? [He’s] someone who’s not involved with the franchise, no ties, no bias – I think it’d be great.”

Abasolo chimed in to “echo those sentiments” and said, “I think it would really be a positive step forward.”

The Bachelor will air After the Final Rose on March 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

