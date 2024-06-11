Engaged ‘Bachelor’ Star Gives Update on Unusual Living Situation

Joey Graziadei says his new living situation reminds him of a TV sitcom. “The Bachelor” star, who got engaged to Kelsey Anderson on the season 28 finale of the ABC dating show, is currently living at his fiancée’s house in New Orleans, Louisiana—with her two female roommates.

In a June 10, 2024 interview on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, both Graziadei, 29, and Anderson, 26, compared the unusual living situation to the Fox sitcom “New Girl.”

“I’m on a comedy sketch right now. I feel like I’m full-on in a ‘’New Girl” situation,” Graziadei told Tartick on the podcast.

“New Girl” starred Zooey Deschanel as a single woman whose character lived with three male friends (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Damon Wayans Jr.), per IMDb. The Emmy-nominated comedy series aired on Fox for seven seasons, ending in 2018.

Kelsey Anderson Explained Why Joey Graziadei Moved In With Her & Her Friends

Anderson was living in New Orleans when she signed on to be a contestant on “The Bachelor.” Graziadei had moved from Hawaii back to his hometown in Collegeville, PA, where he was staying with his sister, Carly, and her husband Zach.

Anderson told Tartick that after getting engaged to Graziadei, she had to go back to work as a project manager. “I was still working. And so I was like, ‘You know, I gotta go back to my, like, I’m not quitting my job,’ she said. “He was just living with his sister. So I was like, ‘You can move in with me.’ I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in. They’re like, ‘We can’t wait to get to know Joey,’ and it’s kinda like a ‘New Girl’ situation.”

Anderson explained that she pays $1,200 per month for her share toward the four-bedroom, three-bathroom rental. ” We’re sharing a bathroom with our friend Hannah,” Graziadei quipped.

Despite the shared quarters, the tennis pro noted that it was a “no-brainer” for him to temporarily move in with Anderson and her roommates in New Orleans instead of getting their own place, given the amount of post-“Bachelor” travel they’ve been doing. He also shared that it would have been “wrong” for him to expect Anderson to uproot her life for him.

Of living at his sister’s house, Graziadei explained that it made sense while he was the star of “The Bachelor.” “I do think people forget that, in my situation, moving to my sister’s was strategic,” he told Tartick. “I was like, ‘I need to either go find a new place, or I have to get into a place that’s gonna let me be able to travel pretty easily on the mainland.'”

Joey & Kelsey Previously Talked About Moving to New York City

Graziadei and Anderson may not live in New Orleans permanently. The lovebirds have already talked about relocating to New York City. “I’ve always wanted to live there and Joey is supporting me in that,” Anderson told People magazine in a March interview.

“We’re young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it,” she added. “Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it.”

Graziadei added, “I’ve really come to love New York from the time I spent there. It does have a different feel. I’ve never lived in a big city. My family lives in Philly area and I have close friends [there], so the idea of being close to them finally is going to be great.”

Graziadei also told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he wants to fulfill his fiancée’s dream of living in the Big Apple. “We’ve talked about this a lot,” he said. “New York is somewhere Kelsey has always wanted to live. It’s new for both of us, which we were kind of big on.”