‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for Episode 2

Zach Shallcross’ journey on “The Bachelor” is just getting started. The 26-year-old is gearing up for his first dates of the season.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 27 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

The fan-favorite first appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He ended his relationship with the pilot ahead of the fantasy suite rose ceremony.

Now it is Shallcross’ turn to hand out the roses. After night one, he narrowed the group down to just 20 women.

The contestants still vying for Shallcross’ heart are:

Aly Jacobs, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Anastasia Keramidas, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, California

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Bailey Brown, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee

Brianna Thorbourne, 24, an entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cat Carter, 26, a dancer from New York, New York

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia Bunch, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie Mayo, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Kimberly Gutierrez, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California

Kylee Russell, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina

Mercedes Northup, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Victoria Jameson, 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Who will receive the first one-on-one date of the season? Which Bachelor Nation alums return? Who will receive a rose? Here is what you need to know:

The Women Bring the ‘Big B**** Energy’ on the First Group Date of the Season

Shallcross is breaking the mold! According to ABC, all 20 of the remaining women get invited on dates this week. As longtime Bachelor Nation fans know, typically two or three contestants are left out of the first one-on-one and group dates of the season.

But season 27 will kick off with a “confidence-boosting group date,” where the women are challenged to “channel their bad b**** energy,” according to the episode description.

The date is hosted by Latto, the rapper known for the song “Big Energy,” and judged by Bachelor Nation alums Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson and Tahzjuan Hawkins, per promos for the episode.

Latto crowns Brianna Thorbourne as the “winner” with the most “big b**** energy,” Reality Steve reports.

The nine women on the date are:

Bailey Brown, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee

Brianna Thorbourne, 24, an entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cat Carter, 26, a dancer from New York, New York

Davia Bunch, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina

Genevie Mayo, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Kylee Russell, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina

Mercedes Northup, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

But the date is not all smooth sailing. When “an unexpected guest interrupts the after party, the date’s challenge takes on a whole new meaning,” according to the episode description.

Zach Shallcross Takes Christina Mandrell on the First 1-on-1 Date of the Season

Shallcross’ coveted first one-on-one date of the season goes to Christina Mandrell, the 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, Tennessee.

He “takes off for his first one-on-one with a helicopter ride to his hometown, followed by a romantic candlelit dinner and a chance to meet his family” according to the episode description. It looks like the family meet-and-greet will be at a barbeque, as teased in a clip on Instagram.

Reality Steve reports the duo’s date will be at the Anaheim Hills golf course and dinner will be at the Orange County Mining Company.

Fans will remember from the premiere that Mandrell is a single mom, with her 5-year-old daughter Blakely.

“Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together,” according to her ABC profile. “Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way.”

Mandrell will receive the date rose, according to Reality Steve.

The Women Don Puppets in the Second Group Date

The remaining 10 women join Shallcross on the second group date of the season, tasked with putting on puppet shows, Reality Steve reports.

According to the blogger, the puppeteers are:

Anastasia Keramidas, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, California

Aly Jacobs, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Kimberly Gutierrez, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California

Victoria Jameson, 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Reality Steve provided a rundown of the women’s performances. As the blogger reported, some of the standout performances included Kimberly Gutierrez’s angel and devil puppets sharing a message on confidence, Ariel Frenkel opening up about being Ukrainian, Anastasia Keramidas popping champagne bottles in a robe and bikini, Charity Lawson’s puppet being a therapist coaxing her to take a tequila shot on stage, Kaity Biggar’s puppet giving birth and Victoria Jameson donning a fortune teller costume.

Only 17 Women Make It Through the Second Rose Ceremony

Shallcross sent home 10 women during night one, the largest quantity in 15 years according to Reality Steve. Fewer contestants will be on the chopping block going into the second rose ceremony, narrowing the pool down to 17 women.

According to Reality Steve, the three women sent packing are:

Cat Carter, 26, a dancer from New York, New York

Kimberly Gutierrez, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California

Victoria Jameson, 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

