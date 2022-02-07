‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 5

Clayton Echard’s time on “The Bachelor” continues to be focused on Shanae Ankney, with episode 5 picking up after the early “villain” crashed the night portion of last week’s group date and threw the winning football team’s trophy. Will the mounting drama within the house lead to her elimination or will Ankney’s initial spark with Echard keep her safe?

Ankney’s early foe, Elizabeth Corrigan, was among the women sent home in episode 4. Echard also sent Kira Mengistu and Melina Nasab packing.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Fifteen women remain in the dating competition, vying for the heart of the Missouri-native. They include:

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hunter Haag, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Jill Chin, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Lyndsey Windham, 28, an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Marlena Wesh, 30, a former olympian from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra Jackson, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Serene Russell Goes on a 1-on-1 Date

Before getting to the rose ceremony, Clayton Echard takes Serene Russell on a one-on-one date. As the episode description teases, “Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure.”

For their date, the duo visit Pleasure Pier, as Reality Steve previously leaked in photos from October 2021. As he tweeted, “Clayton must’ve cleaned up on those carnival games. Look at the giant bears he won her! The basketball shot on the undersized rim? Water gun into the clowns mouth? Softball toss into the jug? I gotta know!”

Russell is a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“When it comes to relationships, she wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back,” according to her ABC biography. “Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable, and ready to have a big family.“

Russell receives the rose, as Reality Steve revealed on his blog.

Echard Sends Home 3 Women During the Rose Ceremony

Shanae Ankney is the focus of yet another Rose Ceremony when some of the women confront Echard about her afterparty behavior on the group date.

“On our group date afterparty we told you our honest opinions about Shanae and then she showed up out of nowhere,” Sierra Jackson told the 28-year-old lead in a clip. “And after talking to you for some time, ran outside, told me and Genevieve to keep her name out of our f****** mouths, took the trophy, ran off with it and threw it into a pond.”

Teddi Wright chimed in, “It was like pretty absurd and I’m not really sure how you can, like, go back from something like that.”

But as the episode description teases, Ankney “gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around.”

And it does work, according to Reality Steve’s blog. He reported Jill Chin, Sierra Jackson and Lyndsey Windham are instead the women without roses.

‘The Bachelor’ Heads to Canada & Gabby Windey Gets the 1-on-1 Date

“The Bachelor” is going international for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic, heading to Toronto, Canada. His first international date is a one-on-one with Gabby Windey.

As ABC teases, “One lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights.” The duo goes for a helicopter ride and plays street hockey.

Windey is a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado.

“Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass,” according to her ABC profile. “Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship. The one non-negotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal.”

As Reality Steve reported on his blog, Windey receives a rose on the date.

The Group Date Is a Roast

A classic in Bachelor Nation, the group date is “The Bachelor Ultimate Roast” featuring “comedy legend” Russell Peters, according to ABC.

Reality Steve reported the date takes place at Archeo restaurant and “a lot of references made to Shanae not being liked by the group and if she was gonna somehow show up on this date.”

The women expected on this date are Eliza Isichei, Hunter Haag, Mara Agreat, Marlena Wesh, Rachel Recchia, Sarah Hamrick, Serene Russell, Susie Evans and Teddi Wright.

Shanae Ankney & Genevieve Parisi Go on a 2-on-1 Date

Episode 5 of “The Bachelor” will see what ABC is promising will be “the epic return” to the two-on-one date with Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney. As the date card reads, “Shanae and Genevieve, only one comes out with a rose.”

Reality Steve tweeted about the date in October 2021, writing, “These were taken at Queen Victoria Park, then they took a Maid of Mist boat ride to Duffering Island Park.”

He added, “Hey, Jim and Pam got married on Maid of the Mist!” referencing “The Office.”

Ankney is eliminated during the date Reality Steve revealed on his blog.

2 Women Are Eliminated During the Rose Ceremony

Based on the episode’s description, it seems unlikely Episode 5 of “The Bachelor” will end with a rose ceremony. But, Reality Steve has already revealed the eliminated contestants are Hunter Haag and Marlena Wesh.

The final nine contestants will go abroad, traveling to Hvar, Croatia.

READ NEXT: How Tyler Cameron Is Honoring His Mother After Her Death