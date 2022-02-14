‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 6

The Valentine’s Day episode of “The Bachelor” is promising plenty of drama, picking up with Echard choosing between the controversial Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi. Who will receive a rose and who will be left at Niagra Falls?

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Last week, Echard eliminated Jill Chin, Sierra Jackson and Lyndsey Windham. Now only 12 women remain in hopes of winning Echard’s heart. They are:

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hunter Haag, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Marlena Wesh, 30, a former olympian from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Shanae Ankney Is Eliminated on 2-on-1 Date

“The Bachelor” picks up where the “to be continued” left off: on Echard’s two-on-one date with Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi at Niagra Falls.

“It’s the epic return of the two-on-one date!” according to ABC’s description of the episode. “Continuing from last week’s cliffhanger, Clayton must decide between Genevieve and Shanae. Will he finally be able to see the truth or fall for another performance?”

The preview for episode 6 sees Ankney claiming to Echard that Parisi “wanted to go home and she was wanting to pack her bags.” Meanwhile, Parisi is seen telling him, “I’m sorry that sometimes I seem distant. I am all in.”

Sandwiched between the women, rose in hand, Echard asks Parisi, “Are you an actress and are you lying to me?” While the trailer does not show her answer, Reality Steve revealed on his blog that she receives the date rose. Ankney is sent home.

‘The Bachelor’ Heads to Croatia After Eliminating 2 in Rose Ceremony

Two more women are sent home after Ankney’s two-on-one date elimination. Reality Steve is reporting Echard eliminates Hunter Haag and Marlena Wesh.

The remaining nine women then pack their bags as “The Bachelor” sets off to a new international destination: Hvar, Croatia. ABC calls it a “stunning and romantic destination.”

Teddi Wright Goes on a 1-on-1 Date

Teddi Wright, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California, goes on the first one-on-one date in Croatia.

“Teddi is a catch. She is beautiful, smart and a total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul’s counterpart,” according to her ABC biography. “Though Teddi grew up in a strict Christian household, she lives by her own rules and has no interest in settling just to settle. Teddi is all about that instant connection and is looking for someone who won’t be intimidated when she asks hard-hitting questions on the first date. While she is all about forming deep connections, Teddi also wants a man who can have fun with her and who won’t be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip! Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it.”

Not much has been seen of the 24-year-old since she received the first impression rose, but ABC teased “one woman reveals a shocking secret.”

What is that secret? Wright reveals to Echard that she is a virgin, reports Reality Steve, who revealed she does receive the date rose.

The Women Go on a ‘Gladiator’ Themed Group Date

Echard and his remaining contestants meet up with Croatian knights to compete in a series of quests on the group date.

As the episode description reads, “The rest of the ladies channel their inner gladiators during the group date as they battle each other in knightly challenges for a chance at a rose.”

The seven women on his date are Eliza Isichei, Gabby Windey, Genevieve Parisi, Mara Agreat, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell and Susie Evans.

It is unclear who receives the group date rose.

Sarah Hamrick Goes on Her Second 1-on-1 Date

Sarah Hamrick receives her second one-on-one date of the season, which stirs up drama among the other women. According to the press release, “Later, after losing the one-on-one date to someone who has already had one, one woman has Clayton doubting if all of the women are ready for marriage.”

The woman in question is Mara Agreat, who in a promo, tells Echard, “You’ve been adamant about saying that you’re looking for a wife and looking for children and long term, but women that you’re directing your attention to don’t reflect that.”

When pressed about why she feels that way, she said “Some have been openly vocal about that and others, it’s just age.”

As Echard points out, the wealth management advisor from New York City, New York is the youngest in the dating competition. Agreat tells Echard that the 23-year-old is “not fully ready.”

Despite these concerns, it seems Hamrick received a rose.

2 Women Eliminated During Rose Ceremony

For the last week before Hometown Dates, “The Bachelor” is jet-setting off to Vienna, Austria. But before they can go, Echard sends two more women home.

While it is unclear if the rose ceremony will make tonight’s episode, Eliza Isichei and Mara Agreat are eliminated.

Next week, Serene Russell and Susie Evans are expected to go on their second one-on-one dates of the season.

