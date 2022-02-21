‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 7

This is the last episode of “The Bachelor” before Hometown Dates, which means Clayton Echard has some tough decisions to make. Who will bring him home to meet their family?

During episode 6, the Missouri-native eliminated Shanae Ankney, Hunter Haag and Marlena Wesh. Picking up where the drama of last week left off, ABC is teasing episode 7 as “the season’s juiciest, most jam-packed episode of ‘The Bachelor’ yet.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Only nine contestants remain. The women vying for Echard’s heart are:

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Echard Eliminates 2 Women

In the last episode, Echard confronted Sarah Hamrick during their one-on-one date after Mara Agreat said the New Yorker was not ready for marriage. While she did receive the date rose, according to the episode description, “Fresh from her second one-on-one date, Sarah is intent on finding out which of the ladies tried to take her down and the drama from her bitter confrontation threatens to ruin yet another cocktail party.”

“Last night, Sarah’s comment about the last-ditch effort by a woman who’s going home kind of rubbed me the wrong way,” Agreat says in a confessional. In a promo she is seen pulling her castmate aside, telling her, “It’s necessary for me to address the comment last night. … It would behoove you to take a little step back. … Some of your comments are a little manipulative and they break the girls down.”

Hamrick responds, “Well, that’s your belief at the end of the day.”

In the end, Echard seems to side with Hamrick. Reality Steve reports he eliminates Agreat and Eliza Isichei.

Echard & the Remaining 7 Women Head to Vienna, Austria

Echard and the remaining seven women say goodbye to Hvar, Croatia and jet-set off to Vienna Austria. As ABC puts it, “the stakes couldn’t be higher for Clayton as the realization hits that hometowns are right around the corner.”

Once there, the 28-year-old goes on two one-on-one dates and one group date.

Echard Takes Serene Russell to Hofburg Palace for 1-on-1 Date

(SPOILER): Clayton and Serene Russell on a 1-on-1 date today in Vienna, Austria at Hofburg Palace. Serene was the woman who had the 1-on-1 in Houston at the Galveston Pleasure Pier (pic added). All indications are that Serene will make final 4 and get a hometown date. pic.twitter.com/Rpf08Zdbzv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 30, 2021

Echard invites Serene Russell on her second one-on-one date of the season. As Reality Steve reported in October 2021, the pair go to Hofburg Palace.

“(SPOILER): Clayton and Serene Russell on a 1-on-1 date today in Vienna, Austria at Hofburg Palace. Serene was the woman who had the 1-on-1 in Houston at the Galveston Pleasure Pier (pic added),” Reality Steve tweeted. “All indications are that Serene will make final 4 and get a hometown date.”

In a promo, the 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma tells Echard, “I am in love with you.”

Susie Evans Goes on a ‘Pretty Woman’ 1-on-1 Date

Susie Evans goes on Echard’s second one-on-one date of the week. As Reality Steve put it, “She got the ‘Pretty Woman’ date here and in the promo, you see a woman in a long red dress in Vienna. That’s Susie.”

In a classic Bachelor Nation date, the pair gets picked up in a vintage car to go on a shopping spree. In a preview of the date, Evans is seen trying on gowns before a red one is delivered ahead of her date’s night portion.

As Echard tells her in the clip, “We are going to put the whole focus on you today.”

While Evans seemingly has a great time, Gabby Windey admits in a confessional, “I’m so jealous. Her date sounds like my dream scenario.”

The Remaining Contestants Have ‘Intimate Couples’ Therapy’ Sessions on the Group Date

Echard takes his remaining contestants on a therapy-focused group date. The women on this date are Gabby Windey, Genevieve Parisi, Rachel Recchia, Sarah Hamrick and Teddi Wright.

“Welcome to Vienna,” a therapist tells the women in a preview of the date. “Sigmund Freud was born here. He is the founder of psychoanalysis. I’m a psychoanalyst. Each of you will have a couples therapy session with Clayton, your partner.”

The women have mixed reactions to the date’s activity.

“I’ve never been to couples therapy. It’s definitely intimidating. I’m just hoping I can make it through,” Recchia admits. Windey similarly confesses, “I’m a little nervous, but I understand the importance on this date.”

During a sneak peek of her therapy sessions, Parisi says, “I don’t even think I know what’s going on inside of me.” Wright tells Echard during her session, “I am open, more than I ever have been.”

As the episode’s description states, “an observation from the psychotherapist rocks Clayton.” Based on a preview of the date, that observation is that while some women were honest, others were “performative.”

Echard Narrows the Women Down to 4 in a ‘Heartbreaking’ Rose Ceremony

Echard must narrow the seven remaining women to his final four in what ABC is calling “one of the most heartbreaking rose ceremonies of the season.”

Despite beating out Shanae Ankney just the week prior, Genevieve Parisi is sent home before the rose ceremony. According to Reality Steve’s blog, “I don’t know who approached who first, but it was established that Genevieve and Clayton just weren’t a match and didn’t see it long term, so he either sent her home or she left. Not sure how it’ll be shown.”

Echard then eliminates Sarah Hamrick and the recipient of his first impression rose, Teddi Wright.

That means Echard’s final four contestants, and the ones bringing him home to meet their families, are Serene Russell, Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

